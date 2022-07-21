UN Aims To Better Support Africa's Sustainable Development; Says 'it's A Priority'

The United Nations, in a high-level meeting on Wednesday, aimed at mobilising greater support for advancing Africa's sustainable development. The one-day event was jointly convened by the presidents of the UN General Assembly and the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), with the theme "The Africa We Want: Reconfirming the Development of Africa as a Priority of the United Nations System."

The United Nations, in a statement, said, "Our goal is to focus attention on commitments made toward Africa’s development, with particular attention to progress in the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the African Union Agenda 2063."

Why Africa?

"The spotlight has been placed on Africa because the continent is rich with human and natural resources and has enormous economic and social potential untapped in it. However, the UN believes that despite having resources and potential, Africa still faces challenges in the realisation of development goals," said Abdulla Shahid, president of the General Assembly.

He claimed that Africa's sustainable development is now a "priority" for the UN and the international community. Further adding, he said that collective action has often fallen short on delivery and therefore, urged the international community to recommit to sustainable development in Africa.

He also pointed out that Africa, today, is pursuing a transformational agenda toward sustainable development and is chartering a path toward peace, prosperity, unity, and integration.

Africa today is pursuing a transformational agenda towards sustainable development, and is chartering a path towards peace, prosperity, unity, and integration.



The United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) President Collen Vixen Kelapile said that the high-level dialogue is "both timely and relevant" and is convened to place the sustainable development of Africa at the heart of the work of the United Nations.

Africa's development 'a shared priority'

UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed while addressing the event said that the high-level dialogue will provide a global platform for African member states and the United Nations and partners to share the progress of the continent. She further reaffirmed that giving light to Africa's development vision, therefore, remains a shared priority.

The Deputy Secretary-General further pointed out that Africa's development goals still remain at risk because of the current ongoing crises - the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

"However, the Africa we want is still within reach," she said, adding, "We need to change our mindsets and turn the triple crisis into an opportunity."