UN and US urges Ugandan government to not push hardline anti-LGBTQ+ bill

The anti-LGBTQ+ bill passed in Uganda has been condemned by the United Nations and the United States on Wednesday, reported CNN. The bill on the LGBTQ+ community in Uganda has been passed by the parliament and now would be tabled to the President, Yoweri Museveni. The passed bill by Ugandan lawmakers not only criminalises simply identifying as LGBTQ+ but also prescribed a life sentence for convicted homosexuals and a death penalty for “aggravated homosexuality.”

An anti-LGBTQ+ bill has been passed by the Ugandan members of parliaments which has attracted strong condemnation from rights campaigners, as per the Guardian news reports. And now the UN and the US step forward to stop the discrimination against anit-homosexuality bill. With this newly passed bill, anyone who identifies as homosexual could face the death penalty. The bill was passed after all but two of the 389 legislators voted which has introduced "capital and life imprisonment sentences for gay sex and 'recruitment, promotion and funding' of same-sex 'activities'", reported The Guardian.

The UN and US condemn the anti-LGBTQ+ bill

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has been asked to not sign the bill passed by lawmakers on Tuesday by Volker Turk, UN’s High Commissioner for Human Rights. Turk has called the Anti-Homosexuality Bill 2023 “draconian,” and said that it would have a negative impact on society as a whole and would violate the nation’s constitution.“The passing of this discriminatory bill – probably among the worst of its kind in the world – is a deeply troubling development,” addressed Turk's office in a statement. Further, the statement read, "If signed into law by the President, it will render lesbian, gay and bisexual people in Uganda criminals simply for existing, for being who they are. It could provide carte blanche for the systematic violation of nearly all of their human rights and serve to incite people against each other."

Meanwhile, the US secretary of State Antony Blinken has criticised the bill, which would “undermine fundamental human rights of all Ugandans and could reverse gains in the fight against HIV/AIDS." Further, he urged the Ugandan authorities to reconsider the implementation of this legislation. Apart from this, the US Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, has spoken to Ugandan President Museveni to express “deep concern” about the legislation. Taking to Twitter, US secretary of State Antony Blinken wrote, "The Anti-Homosexuality Act passed by the Ugandan Parliament yesterday would undermine fundamental human rights of all Ugandans and could reverse gains in the fight against HIV/AIDS. We urge the Ugandan Government to strongly reconsider the implementation of this legislation."