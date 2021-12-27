Last Updated:

UN Chief, Joe Biden Condole Death Of 'towering World Figure Of Peace' Archbishop Tutu

UN Chief mentioned that the demise of Archbishop Tutu, who died on Sunday at 90 years of age, "leaves a huge voice on the global stage, and in our hearts."

A Nobel laureate Archbishop of Cape Town Desmond Tutu died on Sunday at the age of 90. The demise of the moral leader and icon of the non-violent struggle against apartheid, Archbishop Tutu, has seen condolences pour in from leaders across the world, including United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, and US President Joe Biden. His death was announced by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, saying that the "loss was another chapter of bereavement in our nation's farewell to a generation of outstanding South Africans who have bequeathed us a liberated South Africa."

In a statement released on Sunday, UN chief Antonio Guterres expressed grief over the passing away of the "towering world figure for peace." Recalling Archbishop Tutu to be the "voice of the voiceless", he added: "I was greatly saddened to learn the passing away of Archbishop Desmond Tutu, an unwavering voice of the voiceless. He was a towering global figure for peace and inspiration to generations across the world. During the darkest days of apartheid, she was a shining beacon for Social Justice, freedom and non-violent resistance."

The UN Chief also mentioned that the demise of Archbishop Tutu "leaves a huge voice on the global stage, and in our hearts. We will be forever inspired by his example to continue the right for a better world."

Biden and First Lady condole the death of Archbishop Tutu

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden on Sunday condoled the death of Archbishop Desmond Tutu. "On behalf of the Biden family, mission the deepest condolences to his wife Leah and their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. And on behalf of the people of the United States, we send our deepest condolences to the people of South Africa for mourning the loss of one of the most important founding fathers," the Bidens said in a statement released on Sunday. Both Biden and First Lady spent time together with the Archbishop on several occasions, including the latter's 90th birthday.

Here are some more reactions to Archbishop Desmond Tutu's death

As said by the UN chief, Archbishop Tutu was relentless and determined to build global solidarity for a free and democratic South Africa. He was "fittingly recognised" by the Nobel Committee in 1984 for his unfathomable contribution to ensuring a peaceful, yet just transition to a democratic South Africa. The stalwart was a perfect blend of great wisdom, experience and communication with humanity, humour and heart, Guterres said. After Africa's liberation, he worked for social causes like eradicating poverty, climate change, human rights and many more.

(Image: AP)

