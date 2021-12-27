UN Chief, Joe Biden Condole Death Of 'towering World Figure Of Peace' Archbishop Tutu

A Nobel laureate Archbishop of Cape Town Desmond Tutu died on Sunday at the age of 90. The demise of the moral leader and icon of the non-violent struggle against apartheid, Archbishop Tutu, has seen condolences pour in from leaders across the world, including United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, and US President Joe Biden. His death was announced by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, saying that the "loss was another chapter of bereavement in our nation's farewell to a generation of outstanding South Africans who have bequeathed us a liberated South Africa."

In a statement released on Sunday, UN chief Antonio Guterres expressed grief over the passing away of the "towering world figure for peace." Recalling Archbishop Tutu to be the "voice of the voiceless", he added: "I was greatly saddened to learn the passing away of Archbishop Desmond Tutu, an unwavering voice of the voiceless. He was a towering global figure for peace and inspiration to generations across the world. During the darkest days of apartheid, she was a shining beacon for Social Justice, freedom and non-violent resistance."

The UN Chief also mentioned that the demise of Archbishop Tutu "leaves a huge voice on the global stage, and in our hearts. We will be forever inspired by his example to continue the right for a better world."

I am deeply saddened by the passing of Archbishop Desmond Tutu - a towering global figure for peace & justice, voice of the voiceless & inspiration to people everywhere.



We will continue to draw strength from his humanity, passion & resolve to fight for a better world for all. — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) December 26, 2021

Biden and First Lady condole the death of Archbishop Tutu

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden on Sunday condoled the death of Archbishop Desmond Tutu. "On behalf of the Biden family, mission the deepest condolences to his wife Leah and their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. And on behalf of the people of the United States, we send our deepest condolences to the people of South Africa for mourning the loss of one of the most important founding fathers," the Bidens said in a statement released on Sunday. Both Biden and First Lady spent time together with the Archbishop on several occasions, including the latter's 90th birthday.

Today, we are heartbroken to learn of the passing of a true servant of God and of the people, Archbishop Desmond Tutu of South Africa. We send our deepest condolences to the people of South Africa who are mourning this great loss. — President Biden (@POTUS) December 26, 2021

Here are some more reactions to Archbishop Desmond Tutu's death

Archbishop Desmond Tutu was a mentor, a friend, and a moral compass for me and so many others. A universal spirit, Archbishop Tutu was grounded in the struggle for liberation and justice in his own country, but also concerned with injustice everywhere. pic.twitter.com/qiiwtw8a5B — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 26, 2021

My wife and I are deeply saddened to hear of the death of Archbishop Desmond Tutu whose bravery in speaking out against the evil of apartheid and highlighting the threat of climate change was an

inspiration to us all.



- The Prince of Wales pic.twitter.com/HxYHRizjag — The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) December 26, 2021

A message of condolence from Her Majesty The Queen on the passing of Archbishop Desmond Tutu: — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) December 26, 2021

His Holiness the Dalai Lama sends his condelences on the passing of Archbishop Desmond Tutu. https://t.co/njLb7BY3Ky — Dalai Lama (@DalaiLama) December 26, 2021

I am deeply saddened to hear of the death of Archbishop Desmond Tutu.



He was a critical figure in the fight against apartheid and in the struggle to create a new South Africa - and will be remembered for his spiritual leadership and irrepressible good humour. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) December 26, 2021

The @NelsonMandela Foundation is saddened to hear of the passing of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu. This loss is immeasurable. Our deepest condolences go out to Mam Leah and the Tutu family.



Full statement: https://t.co/rET7kevXjf pic.twitter.com/f3hZ5j2CLh — NelsonMandela (@NelsonMandela) December 26, 2021

As said by the UN chief, Archbishop Tutu was relentless and determined to build global solidarity for a free and democratic South Africa. He was "fittingly recognised" by the Nobel Committee in 1984 for his unfathomable contribution to ensuring a peaceful, yet just transition to a democratic South Africa. The stalwart was a perfect blend of great wisdom, experience and communication with humanity, humour and heart, Guterres said. After Africa's liberation, he worked for social causes like eradicating poverty, climate change, human rights and many more.

(Image: AP)