UN Human Rights Chief Denounces Sudan Coup, Calls For Urgent Restoration Of Civilian Rule

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, on Friday, condemned actions by military leaders in Sudan following a coup almost two weeks ago and called them to “step back” to let civilian rule return. Speaking at a Human Rights Council Session in Sudan, Michelle Bachelet decried excessive use of force by the military and asked it to allow the country to return to the path of progress and reforms. Meanwhile, representatives from the UK, Germany and Norway led a push to commission an expert who could monitor the situation in the African state.

“Events since the coup have recalled a sombre page in the country’s history when freedom of expression was stifled and human rights were comprehensively repressed,” said Bachelet, in reference to the 30-year rule of Sudan by former autocrat Omar al-Bashir. “I urge Sudan’s military leaders, and their backers, to step back in order to allow the country to return to the path of progress towards institutional and legal reforms,” she added.

Sudan Coup

On October 25, the Sudanese military took control of the country' administration in a coup d’état. While the country was already being governed by the Transitional Military Council, security forces by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan seized complete power last month. Since the coup, at least 13 people have been killed while more than 300 have been injured. Additionally, “numerous arrests” and disappearances of civil society members, journalists and activists have been reported.

"🇸🇩 #Sudan has been a beacon of progress for the region and it is urgent to restore civilian rule," UN Human Rights Chief @mbachelet calls for the release of all those arbitrarily detained and for a return to rule of law and democratic transition: https://t.co/439DCJKeTp #SS32 pic.twitter.com/mWqQ3NtgjA — UN Human Rights (@UNHumanRights) November 5, 2021

In addition, the top UN official also called for the immediate release of the country’s politicians including the Prime Minister. Blanchet said that it was necessary for the country’s swift return to civilian rule. As the UN Security Council had said last week and the Secretary-General reiterated yesterday, all those arrested and detained since the military takeover should be immediately released.

Sudanese General to release four civilian ministers

Meanwhile, on November 4, Thursday, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan announced the release of four civilian ministers who had been held in the coup attempt. Communications Minister of Sudan government Hashim Hasabal-Rasoul, Transport Minister Ali Jiddo, Youth and Sports Minister Yousif Adam, and Information Minister Hamza Baloul are among officials who will be freed, as per official Sudan TV. On October 25, the coup head, General al-Burhan, issued an order for detaining ministers from Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok's government. Later, al-Burhan declared a state of emergency across the country and dismantled the National Assembly and government.

(Image: AP)