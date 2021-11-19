UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet, on Thursday, condemned the killings of anti-coup protesters in Sudan and stated that it was “utterly shameful” that live ammunition keeps on being used against the demonstrators. In a statement, she pointed out the inability of people to call for ambulances, families to check the safety of their loved ones and hospitals to reach out to doctors and said that they were “serious consequences” of the ongoing conflict. Furthermore, the UN official also slammed the military Junta’s blanket internet and telecommunications shutdowns.

“Shooting into large crowds of unarmed demonstrators, leaving dozens dead and many more injured, is deplorable, clearly aimed at stifling the expression of public dissent, and amounts to gross violations of international human rights law”, she said.

"From around noon local time yesterday, the military imposed a total shutdown of phone and mobile communications across the country, in addition to the continued shutdown of internet services, effectively cutting off Sudan from rest of the world. Only satellite links continued to function," Bachelet added describing the internet blackout.

On Wednesday, Sudan’s security forces opened fire at people protesting against last month’s coup d'état. The clash led to more than 100 people getting wounded, as per the UN. A discrete report by pro-democracy doctors’ stated that more than 15 people lost their lives, taking the overall toll of civilian casualties to 39. The security armed forces also used “tear gas” extensively to deter protesters calling for peace and re-establishment of democracy.

🇸🇩 #Sudan: @MBachelet condemns as utterly shameful military authorities’ use of live ammunition into large crowds of unarmed protesters, leaving dozens dead, many injured, in gross violation of international law, amid blanket Internet and phone shutdowns: https://t.co/ZJ7bgByp5h pic.twitter.com/xBbmk5Uu1v — UN Human Rights (@UNHumanRights) November 18, 2021

Protests take violent turns in Sudan

Anti-military protests have continued to take violent turns since October. Sudanese security forces shot and killed ten people during anti-coup protests in the country's capital, Khartoum, on Wednesday, November 17, according to the civilian-backed Sudanese Doctors Committee. At least five pro-democracy protestors were killed in a rally against a military coup after Sudanese coup forces allegedly fired live ammunition and tear gas, on November 13, Saturday. The protests came after Al-Burhan reappointed himself as the head of Sovereign Council last week, the interim governing body, after ousting the democratic government. Citing the Sudan Doctors Committee, the Associated Press informed that the dead included four killed by gunshots and one from a tear gas canister.

Image: AP