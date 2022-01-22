UN Official Says Islamic Extremist Insurgency In Nigeria Still 'dangerous And Threatening'

Following the rise of the Islamic extremist insurgency in northeast Nigeria, UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths expressed grave concern, calling the situation "very, very dangerous, and very threatening." Nigeria requires more than $1 billion in aid by 2022 to help with the decade-long conflict. While speaking in an interview with The Associated Press, Griffiths urged the world to not forget the rising extremist insurgency and continuing devastation caused by the extremely cruel militants of Boko Haram, who are responsible for killing tens of thousands of innocent people and displacing millions. Griffiths highlighted that northeast Nigeria is facing an extremely different kind of operation by Boko Haram, which is very difficult to deter and "a grave and clear present danger" to the people and this must be "a priority for the government," he said in Abuja, Nigeria's capital. "The world needs to remember that this is a tragedy that needs to be sorted out."

Rise of the Islamic extremist insurgency in northeast Nigeria

In 2009, Boko Haram launched a military insurgency in Nigeria to fight against western lifestyles, education and to establish Islamic Shariah law in Nigeria and in the neighbouring West African countries of Cameroon, Niger, and Chad. The hardline Islamist group attracted international condemnation back in 2014 why they kidnapped 276 schoolgirls in Chibok village, resulting in a worldwide #BringBackOurGirls campaign. Notably, more than 100 girls who were abducted have not returned home. According to the UN Development Program, the conflict has resulted in around 35,000 deaths so far, and several children have lost their lives due to a lack of food and resources.

The Nigerian Army continues to struggle and try to control the bloodthirsty terrorist groups that over the years have grown extremely violent in northeastern Borno State and the Lake Chad region, but the conflict has continued year after year. Recently, the group allied with the Islamic State group released a video showing a dozen children being trained in open fields and being taught in classrooms. The video gives a clear message that Islamic extremists "are here to stay" and "a new generation is coming," said Vincent Foucher of the International Crisis Group. However, Nigeria's security forces have also strengthened their defence system, including air capacity, "which means it is difficult for (the Islamic State offshoot) to get away with the large attacks it carried out two or three years ago," Foucher added. It is not clear when displaced populations will be able to return to their homes, but people are given hope that maybe one day Boko Haram will be driven out, and "it’s not an indefinite exile from their villages," said the UN humanitarian chief, as per AP.

Nigeria needs development assistance of more than $1 billion in 2022

Considering the widespread poverty and years-long crisis, the war-torn country needs an estimate of $1 billion in development assistance in 2022 along with government spending, said, Griffiths. A huge fund is required to provide food and healthcare facilities to the millions of people who are displaced and those who remain at home but are vulnerable to attacks. However, this would need time, and "it is not a quick fix," he added.

Notably, Nigeria’s fight against Boko Haram "can't be won on the battlefield," said the UN official, who urged more community development efforts. "You win civil wars in the minds of the people who live there," said Griffiths. If you don’t have the communities on your side, it doesn’t really matter how much else you’ve got on your side. You won’t make peace.

(With AP Inputs)

Image: AP