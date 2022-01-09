UN Starts Political Process To End Sudan Crisis After Coup, Says 'time To End Violence'

The Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General and Head of the UN Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan [UNITAMS] Volker Perthes on Saturday announced that he was formally launching an UN-facilitated intra-Sudanese inclusive political process to end the crisis and support the political stakeholders. The decision was reached after consultation with Sudanese and international partners, and is aimed at supporting the political actors in agreeing on a way out of the current political crisis within the African nation, and agreeing on a sustainable path forward towards democracy and peace, UNITAMS announced in a statement.

The UNITAMS was launched under the Security Council Resolution in response to requests from the Sudanese leadership in February 2020 to help with the democratic transition in Sudan and restore the will of the citizens. But the transition had suffered a major setback that deeply impacted Sudan resulting in political turmoil. Sudan’s head of state, Abdalla Hamdok last week announced that he was resigning as the country’s leader due to the challenges related to the democratic transition after the military coup of 25 October, the year before. “Subsequent and repeated violence against largely peaceful demonstrators has only served to deepen the mistrust among all political parties in Sudan,” noted the UN agency.

UN 'deeply concerned' at Sudan's political impasse

UN Special Representative for Sudan Perthes “is deeply concerned that the current political impasse may slide the country further into instability and squander the important political, social and economic gains made since the Revolution,” UNITAMS stressed in the statement published Saturday. “All measures taken to date have not succeeded in restoring the course of this transformation in a manner that meets the aspirations of the Sudanese people,” it added.

UNITAMS argued that it was perhaps time to intervene to end the violence and ensure that the African country enters into a constructive democratic process. This said process launched by the UN will be “all-inclusive” involving key civilian and military stakeholders, armed movements, political parties, civil society, women’s groups, and resistance committees. “Women played a central role in the revolution and the transition. Their full, meaningful, and equal participation going forward will be critical. UNITAMS counts on the full cooperation and engagement of all Sudanese stakeholders to contribute to its success,” the UN agency stressed.