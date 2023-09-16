UN warns of cholera risk after Libya hit by catastrophic floods, might raise death toll

After the fatal floods in Libya, the United Nations has raised concerns about a cholera outbreak in the country. They have also warned that the country would be required to equip itself to run rescue operations to find those trapped in sludge and wrecked buildings, reported Sky News.

It is to be noted that a potential cholera outbreak could add to misery in the Libyan city of Derna, where the sheer number of people dead or unaccounted for after a massive flood is overwhelming survivors. It is hard for Libyan authorities to conduct searches and to dig through the mud and hollowed-out buildings.

More than 10,000 people have been missing and presumed dead following a disaster that has already claimed more than 11,000 lives. The staggering death toll could grow further due to the spread of waterborne diseases after two dams collapsed early Monday and sent a wall of water gushing through the city, officials warned.

Libya at cholera outbreak risk: UN warns

Horrifying scenes have been witnessed at the eastern port city - including the tragic discovery of the body of a young girl, perhaps aged 10 or 11, reported Sky News. The survivors are furious questioning the authorities who have apparently missed chances to evacuate and save lives.

According to the Libyan Red Crescent, the number of fatalities has soared to 11,300. Further, 10,100 were reported missing as hopes of finding survivors diminished. On the horrendous natural disaster in Libya, UN aid chief Martin Griffiths said, "Priority areas are shelter, food, key primary medical care because of the worry of cholera, the worry of lack of clean water."



The reports have suggested that nearly a quarter of the city has been washed away and reduced to an apocalyptic wasteland, following a massive flood fed by the breaching of two dams in heavy rains. According to the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) in Libya, more than 38,640 people have been displaced in the northeast of the country.

Libya city turns into 'Graveyard' city

Although it's been days since the disaster struck, the survivors are still in a complete state of shock, with some coming to the site to look at the catastrophe, reported Sky News. "The flood has completely changed their lives," said one of the Libya floods survivors. Another said, "This is not a natural disaster, this is a catastrophe".

"It was down to negligence," said a structural engineer, Gandi Mohammed Hammoud, reported Sky News. Further, he shared that there were plenty of warnings from experts about the poor state of the city's two dams. "They should have known," added Hammoud.

According to the regional forensics manager for Africa for the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Bilal Sablouh, "Bodies are littering the streets, washing back on shore and are buried under collapsed buildings and debris. In just two hours, one of my colleagues counted over 200 bodies on the beach near Derna." So far, ICRC has sent a cargo flight to Benghazi with 5,000 body bags.

