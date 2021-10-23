UNHCR Calls On Libyan Government To Address Grave Situation Of Asylum-seekers In Country

On Friday, October 22, The UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) called on Libyan authorities to address the grave situation of asylum seekers and refugees in a humanitarian and rights-based way as soon as possible. Vincent Cochetel, UNHCR's special representative for the Western and Central Mediterranean, said that the situation has been worsening for vulnerable asylum-seekers and refugees in Tripoli since the Libyan authorities began security raids and arrests beginning this month, reported Xinhua news agency. Libyan authorities must devise a strategy that respects migrants' rights and provides long-term solutions, he added.

According to the UNHCR, some 3,000 people are presently sheltering outside the Community Day Centre in Tripoli, where the UN agency and its partners are providing medical assistance and other services. "Their status is pretty tenuous. Many people have been affected by the raids, which resulted in the demolition of their homes, and many have escaped captivity in appalling conditions," stated UNHCR adding that many have also joined the group wanting to be evacuated, reported the news agency. Meanwhile, The UN agency also welcomed the authorization to restart humanitarian evacuation flights.

UNHCR urges the international community to help asylum-seekers

UNHCR claimed that more than 1,000 vulnerable refugees and asylum seekers have been prioritised for humanitarian flights and are awaiting their resumption. It also urged the international community to "provide more legal paths to safety outside Libya." Meanwhile, the UN’s International Organization for Migration (IOM) stated that it had evacuated 127 persons from Misrata to the Gambia on Thursday, October 21. The Gambian migrants are among thousands of people waiting to return home through the organization's voluntary return programme, according to IOM's report.

It should be mentioned here that the NATO-backed rebellion in 2011 that deposed and killed longtime tyrant Moammar Gadhafi has thrown Libya into chaos. For people fleeing poverty and civil violence in Africa and the Middle East, the North African nation has become a popular, albeit exceedingly perilous, the path to Europe. Many set out for Italy, crammed aboard unseaworthy boats by human traffickers, according to a report by The Associated Press (AP). Libyan police also launched a huge crackdown on migrants in the western seaside town of Gargaresh earlier this month, capturing over 5,000 individuals in only a few days, reported the news agency.

Image: AP/Twitter/ @Dabaibahamid