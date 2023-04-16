UN's WFP Halts Operations In Sudan After Three Staff Members Killed In Violent Clashes

Amid the violent clashes in Sudan, the World Food Programme announced that they are suspending their relief operations in the conflict-stricken country. On Saturday, violent clashes erupted between the Sudanese Army and the paramilitary forces called the Rapid Support Force (RSF). The clashes broke out in Khartoum, the national capital of Sudan. Multiple people lost their lives in the clashes between the two Sudanese factions. This also includes the three employees of the UN agency.

On Sunday, the International body released a statement over the issue and stated that at least 3 employees died and multiple were left injured in the clashes that erupted in Kabkabiya in North Darfur. “I am appalled and heartbroken by the tragic deaths of three WFP employees on Saturday in violence in Kabkabiya, North Darfur while carrying out their life-saving duties on the front lines of the global hunger crisis,” WFP Executive Director Cindy McCain said in a statement. “WFP is committed to assisting the Sudanese people facing dire food insecurity, but we cannot do our life-saving work if the safety and security of our teams and partners are not guaranteed,” she added.

McCain urged parties to come to an agreement

In the Sunday statement, the WFP Executive director urged both the warring parties to come to an agreement and ensure the safety of the humanitarian workers. McCain also stated that the families of the deceased and the injured employees have been informed about the tragedy. “Aid workers are neutral and should never be a target. Threats to our teams make it impossible to operate safely and effectively in the country and carry out WFP’s critical work,” McCain asserted in the statement. The director made it clear that the decision to halt the operations is temporary and that the body will resume working once the violent clashes subside. “All parties must come to an agreement that ensures the safety of humanitarian workers on the ground and enables the continued delivery of life-saving humanitarian assistance to the people of Sudan. They remain our top priority,” McCain concluded.

As the crisis entered its second day, at least 61 people were killed and almost 600 were left in violent clashes between the forces in multiple regions. The rising violence in the region has become a matter of concern for the neighbouring countries as well. According to Sky News, South Sudan President Salva Kiir and Ethiopian prime minister Abiy Ahmed had phone calls with both the head of the RSF, Gen Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo and Sudanese Army head Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, in an attempt to calm the violence. While several international actors are intervening to calm the ruckus, it is still not clear when and how the conflict will end.