UNSC Condemns Attempted Coup In Sudan, Calls For Commitment Towards Inclusive Transition

After the coup attempt failed in Sudan on Tuesday, the country's ousted President Omar al-Bashir is being widely criticised for the action. In a recent development, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) strongly condemned the attempt to disrupt Sudan's transition. On Tuesday, Sudan's capital, Khartoum, and nearby regions recorded major military activity, and shooting was heard near a military base adjoining Omdurman. Later it came to light that rivals had attempted a coup.

In view of the situation, the UNSC issued a statement extending support to Sudan's present authority and assured allegiance to Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok in his endeavours to lead Sudan through a successful transition in a manner that will restore peace and harmony in the lives of the Sudanese people and provide a stable and democratic regime. Meanwhile, the present authority in Sudan blames ousted President Omar al-Bashir. Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok said immediate action will be taken and the government will continue to dismantle all the coup attempts of the previous regime.

UNSC condemns attempted coup in Sudan

The UN Council also appealed to all stakeholders to actively take part in the ongoing transition in Sudan, the initiative known as "The National Crisis and issues of the Transition, The Way Forward". The Council, in a statement, also urged Sudan civilians and military forces to remain committed to achieving the national goal of Sudan's inclusive transition, as mentioned in the Constitutional Document and the Juba Peace Agreement. Notably, the Council members also expressed their solidarity with the people of Sudan and assured their support to the country in establishing democracy, independence, and unity.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also criticised the attempted coup. He said, "Any effort to undermine Sudan's political transition will jeopardise the hard-earned progress made on the political and economic fronts. The secretary-general calls on all parties to remain committed to the transition and the realisation of the aspirations of the Sudanese people for an inclusive, peaceful, stable, and democratic future," Stephane Dujarric, the spokesperson for Guterres, said in a statement.

Condemning the incident, the USA said that it stands with the Sudanese people and will continue to support them.

The US strongly condemns the failed attempt to seize power from #Sudan’s Civilian-Led Transitional Government. We stand with the Sudanese people, and will continue supporting them as they work for a democratic, peaceful, & prosperous future. My statement: https://t.co/aCRdSZcUne — Samantha Power (@PowerUSAID) September 22, 2021

Meanwhile, the Sudanese government claimed that they had foiled a coup plot by armed forces sent by the former regime. Ever since Bashir was removed from his position, several coup attempts have taken place in the country. However, the previous regime has not been successful in gaining control of the country, but their consistent attempts have escalated concerns among the current authorities.

(With Inputs from ANI, Image: AP)