UNSC Instructs UN Secretary-General Guterres To Deploy Ceasefire Monitor Team In Libya

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Thursday ordered the deployment of ceasefire monitors in Libya to observe the implementation of the truce agreed to last year. According to media reports, the UNSC called on the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to deploy a ceasefire monitor team in Libya to ensure the truce agreement is being implemented. On October 23, 2020, a ceasefire agreement was signed between the warring sides in Libya.

The internationally-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) and eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA) have been fighting a civil war in Libya since 2014, three years after the fall of long-time dictator Muammar Gaddafi. Last year, both sides signed an UN-brokered ceasefire agreement in Geneva following a failed military offensive by the LNA, which was launched in 2019 with an intention to seize the capital Tripoli from GNA-backed forces.

The announcement to deploy a ceasefire monitor team in Libya comes on the day when the seventh round of the 5+5 Joint Military Committee (JMC) convened in Sirte to finalise the plan for the implementation of the truce agreement. "The JMC will also finalize discussions with UNSMIL on the necessary requirements for the deployment of UN monitors in support of the Libyan ceasefire monitoring and verification mechanism," a press release by the United Nations Support Mission in Libya read.

JMC meeting

The seventh round of the JMC meeting that convened on February 4, will focus on expediting the opening of coastal roads to enable the safe passage of citizens and goods. The meeting will take place until February 7 and will be attended by representatives of both sides, including UNSMIL staff. The meeting will also discuss the way forward to clear mines and other war remnants from areas currently under the control of each party.

(Image Credit: AP)

