UNSC Likely To Discuss Sudan Political Turmoil As PM Resigns Amid Crackdown On Protestors

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is likely to hold a meeting to discuss the ongoing political turmoil in Sudan. Speaking to reporters, the council's president Mona Juul informed that the meeting will be held because of the very concerning developments in the African country. "We don't think it will be possible this week, but I am quite sure that there will be a meeting next week," she added as per Sputnik. The latest turmoil arose as Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok resigned on Sunday (January 2) as a result of military actions that allegedly violated the terms of a political accord.

After reaching a deal with General Abdel Fattah Burhan, who took control of the government on October 25 and detained Hamdok, the former Prime Minister was reinstated on November 21. According to Hamdok, one of the primary conditions of the deal was for him to be independent in selecting political appointees in order to avoid instability following the October 25 coup. However, in the midst of a political impasse, Hamdok stepped down claiming that he had been unable to reach an agreement between the reigning generals and the pro-democracy movement, as per the Associated Press (AP).

Hamdok was appointed to lead joint civilian-military Sovereign Council in 2019

In the month of November, Sudanese military chief General al-Burhan and Hamdok had achieved a political agreement in which the two sides agreed to form a new technocratic administration, construct a unified armed force, and release all political detainees. Hamdok was appointed to lead the joint civilian-military Sovereign Council in 2019, following the overthrow of longtime military leader Omar al-Bashir by a popular uprising. The council reflected the military's still-powerful position, which was led by men close to Bashir who were hesitant to see the system change significantly, as well as the powerful pro-democracy organisations that mobilised millions during months of protests that Bashir's government brutally suppressed, reported Sputnik.

UN monitoring the situation in Sudan: Dujarric

It should be mentioned here that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres strongly denounced the ongoing violence in Sudan. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday (January 4), UN chief's spokesperson Stephane Dujarric stated that the United Nations was keeping a close eye on the situation in Sudan. Following the resignation of the Prime Minister, Sudanese took to the streets in anti-coup protests in many cities including the capital Khartoum, as per the AP.

