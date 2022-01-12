UNSC Warns Of 'endless Cycle Of Instability' In Mali, Over 1.8 Mn People Need Food Aid

After a decade-long civil conflict in Mali, the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for the nation, El-Ghassim Wane told the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Tuesday that aspirations, as well as expectations for an early settlement to insurgency and unrest, had not materialised. Following a string of setbacks since early 2012, which included an attempted military coup, fresh combat between Government troops and Tuareg militants, and the capture of its northern region by radical extremists, the Malian government has still been working to restore normalcy, as per UN report.

Talking about the humanitarian situation in the nation, UN officials asserted, “insecurity has expanded, the humanitarian situation has deteriorated, more children are out of school and the country has been affected by an endless cycle of instability”.

Instability in Mali

According to the UN report, in 2022, over 1.8 million individuals are predicted to require food aid, up from 1.3 million in 2021, marking the greatest level of food insecurity since 2014. Furthermore, school closures have impacted almost half a million youngsters, putting the country's future in peril.

In addition to this, the civilian population and the humanitarian crisis have both suffered greatly as a result of the fighting. Recently on December 3, 2021, extremist forces assaulted a bus that killed 32 people, including 26 women and children, near Songho. Further, Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) grew from 216,000 to over 400,000 in only one year.

In spite of these difficulties, Wane has highlighted the fact that the scenario would have been substantially worse if the global community had not intervened, which involved the establishment of the UN peacekeeping mission (MINUSMA) in the year 2013. He even described the reaction to the humanitarian plea as "lukewarm" in such terrible conditions.

Furthermore, The Special Representative also informed the UNSC about the present standoff between the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the military-controlled Malian transitional authority. ECOWAS had an Extraordinary Summit over the weekend and agreed that the planned transition schedule, which might run up to five and a half years, was "totally unacceptable."

El-Ghassim Wane further noted that MINUSMA's mandate includes aiding the transition, thus the mission would strive to find a mutually agreeable solution to the deadlock. Wane thinks that, beyond the political transition, the UNSC must continue to pay attention to the execution of the peace deal and stability in Mali.

