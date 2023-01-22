US Air Strikes Kills More Than 30 Al-Shabaab Militants In Somalia

The US strike was carried out in Somalia that killed at least 30 al-Shabaab fighters on Friday, said US Africa Command in a statement released on January 20. The strikes conducted by the US troops are seen as a "collective self-defense strike” in support of Somalia National Army forces. These strikes came after the Somalian National Army was attacked by more than 100 al-Shabaab fighters, said the statement, referring to the terror group linked to al Qaeda. The targeted area was about 260 kilometers northeast of the Somalian capital of Mogadishu, near Galcad.

US strike in Somalia

During the strike, no US military official was present on the ground when the US air raid took place, informed the US defense official. Also, US Africa Command confirmed no civilians have been harmed or killed due to the remote location.

“Somalia remains central to stability and security in all of East Africa. U.S. Africa Command’s forces will continue training, advising, and equipping partner forces to help give them the tools they need to defeat al-Shabaab, the largest and most deadly al-Qaeda network in the world,” read the press statement released on January 20 by the US Africa Command.

One of the several countries is the US which has been providing support to the Federal Government of Somalia to disrupt and defeat terror groups such as al-Shabaab. The support from the US has been provided after the approval of President Joe Biden on a Pentagon request to redeploy US troops to the area in an attempt to counter the terrorist group in May 2022.

In recent months, US forces have conducted numerous air strikes in the region that have resulted in dozens of al-Shabaab casualties, reported CNN. In another air strike by the US in October, two al-Shabaab members killed north-northwest of Mogadishu whereas on November 17 al-Shabaab members were killed in the northeast of Mogadishu. Furthermore, US strikes killed six al-Shabaab militants near the city of Cadale in December.