US Vice President Kamal Harris Pledges USD 7 Billion Climate Aid For Africa

US Vice President Kamala Harris announced a fresh set of private sector investments worth $7 billion to help Africa combat and adapt to the wrath of climate change. The announcement came on Friday, and on Saturday the US vice president concluded her week-long trip to the continent, DW reported. The Biden administration has been focussing on building ties and increasing their involvement in the geopolitical aspects of the continent. Harris' visit to Africa came just months after US First Lady Jill Biden and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen made their respective visits to the continent. China’s growing involvement in the continent under the Belt Road Initiative can be considered a part of the reason for this growing involvement by the United States.

"The United States is committed to these types of innovative solutions to support climate adaptation, mitigation and resilience," Harris stated during a press conference on Friday. The US Vice President talked about the initiative during a joint press conference with Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema, DW reported. The 58-year-old American diplomat also assured that the United States would provide more federal funding to improve access to climate information services. According to DW, the private funding will comprise investments by a mix of 27 companies and organisations. These investments will focus on the promotion of “climate-smart agriculture” and will also tackle the effects of climate change on the country’s food security.

The deplorable impact of Climate Change on Africa

The continent has been facing the repercussions of growing climate change. Africa has been burdened by the benefits reaped by developed nations all around the world. Last year, Madagascar asked for climate reparation as they were tackling the first climate-induced famine in the world. While the country emits far fewer greenhouse gases than developed countries like the United States, the continent has witnessed several instances of drought.

At a press conference in Ghana, Harris was asked how the West can ask Africa to go green and stop using its natural resources. “It is critically important that, as global leaders, we all speak the truth about the disparities that exist in terms of cause and effect and that we address those disparities,” Harris responded. Harris' visit to the continent marks the fifth high-level visit by an American diplomat in the span of a few months. According to DW, the funds announced by Harris on Friday will be used for projects in sustainability, clean energy and clean transportation.