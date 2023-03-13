The bittersweet story of a three-legged elephant named Vutomi has gone viral, thanks to 31-year-old content creator Dylan Pons. In a recent conversation with Latest Sightings, Pons recalled his experience of seeing Vutomi during a drive in Satara, South Africa.

The elephant was spotted by the content creator and his team at Nsemani dam, living magnificently in the wilderness in spite of losing a limb. Describing how he saw the animal near water, Pons said: "We could see darker watermarks on her body from where she had been in the water. It was incredible to see how she adapted to her situation and continued to move with her herd."

Vutomi gets support from her herd

While it is unclear how Vutomi lost a leg, her resilience and strength in the wild are evident. She enjoys trotting with other elephants. "It was heartwarming to see how her herd embraced her and supported her. They truly showed an amazing sense of empathy and compassion," Pons said.

The 31-year-old's sweet encounter with Vutomi ended with the latter walking into the bushes, away from Pons' sight. But the experience made Pons realize how many animals try to survive in the wild despite their injuries. "If you see Vutomi or any other injured animals close to the road, I recommend giving them space to avoid adding any stress to their already difficult situation. We are in their environment after all. Respect is of utmost importance when dealing with these gentle giants," he said.