WATCH: Jaishankar Gets Warm Reception In Mozambique, Looks Forward To 'productive Discussions'

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived here in the Mozambique capital on Thursday on a three-day visit during which he will hold discussions with top leaders to strengthen India’s ties with the African country.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs Minister, Jaishankar's visit to Mozambique from April 13 to 15 is the first-ever visit by an external affairs minister of India to the country.

Jaishankar arrived in Maputo from Uganda where he held talks with the country's top leadership, including President Yoweri Museveni, and discussed possible cooperation in the areas of trade, infrastructure, energy and defence.

Chegou a Maputo para um acolhimento moçambicano energetico. Agradece ao Vice-Ministro Manuel José Goncalves pela calorosa recepção.



"Arrived in Maputo to an energetic Mozambican welcome. Thank Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Manuel Jose Goncalves for the warm reception. Look forward to productive discussions," he tweeted.

Earlier, Jaishankar also met his Ethiopian counterpart Demeke Mekonnen Hassen, who is also the country's deputy prime minister, during a brief stopover in Addis Ababa.