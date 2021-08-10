What Is Marburg Virus & What Are Symptoms Of Highly Infectious Case Reported In Guinea?

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a highly infectious virus called Marburg has claimed at least one life in West Africa. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the case of hemorrhagic fever disease was reported in Guinea. The case was reported in the same part of Guinea which was devasted by the 2014-2016 Ebola outbreak that killed over 11,000 people.

Authorities are currently contact tracing of the person, who had visited a medical facility before he died. "At least four people he came in contact with are asymptomatic. So they did not show the disease," WHO spokesperson Fadela Chaib said.

The infection was confirmed by a research facility in Guinea and later again by a research facility in Senegal, WHO said.

"The potential for the Marburg virus to spread far and wide means we need to stop it in its tracks. We are working with the health authorities to implement a swift response that builds on Guinea’s past experience and expertise in managing Ebola, which is transmitted in a similar way," said Dr Matshidiso Moeti, WHO's regional director for Africa, reported AP.

What is Marburg virus disease detected in West Africa?

The Marburg virus belongs to the same family as the Ebola virus. It is a hemorrhagic fever disease. The virus was first discovered in 1967 after its outbreak in the German cities of Marburg and Frankfurt and Serbia's Belgrade. Laboratory workers came in contact with the tissues of infected Grivet monkeys. During the outbreaks, 31 cases of the Marburg virus were reported, of which, seven people died.

Marburg virus: How it starts and symptoms

Marburg outbreak starts when an infected animal, such as a monkey or fruit bat, pass the virus to humans. Once a person is infected, the virus can spread through human-to-human through direct contact, with secretions, blood, organs or bodily fluids.

Symptoms of the Marburg virus include high fever, nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea and abdominal pain. Some patients also bleed through body openings like ears and eyes.

Marburg virus' fatality rates ranged from 24% to 88% in past outbreaks, depending upon the strain and how cases were handled. Till now, there is no drug or vaccine for the illness, but supportive care and rehydration can improve a patient's chances of survival.



(Image Credit: WHO.INT)