WHO Advises African Nations To Keep Expired COVID-19 Vaccines

The World Health Organization (WHO) has advised African countries to retain Covid-19 vaccines that have reached the end of their expiry date. They have urged the countries not to destroy the vaccine that may have passed their expiry date. Countries have been asked to wait for further instructions.

WHO advises not to destroy expired vaccines

The organisation has appealed the countries after Malawi and South Sudan had said that they would throw away more than 70,000 doses of the expired Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine. The WHO said that Ghana and Sierra Leone had also not used all of their vaccines due to the expiry date. Matshidiso Moeti, the WHO's Africa regional director, urged countries to "store vaccines safely” so that WHO gets time to study and give definitive advise.

LIVE @WHOAFRO #COVID19 press briefing. Dr @MoetiTshidi is joined by ðŸ‡§ðŸ‡¼#Botswana Health Minister, Hon Dr Edwin Dikoloti, & ðŸ‡¸ðŸ‡±Sierra Leone Health Minister, Hon Dr Austin Demby https://t.co/EpRc1PVRsD — WHO African Region (@WHOAFRO) April 22, 2021

John Nkengasong, director of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) in a news conference said that WHO is working to mobilise vaccines and countries should vaccinate their citizens. He called the vaccine landscape "extremely challenging" and said that the Serum Institute of India had advised Africa CDC that the vaccines can be used after nine months. He added that 15 million people have been given vaccine doses in Africa.

"My appeal to member states is: if we are doing our part to mobilise these vaccines, you do your part and use the vaccine."

The COVAX Facility has delivered vaccines to over 100 countries since its first delivery to Ghana. COVAX has delivered more than 38 million doses of vaccines from AstraZeneca, Pfizer-BioNTech and Serum Institute of India (SII) to 61 countries, as per the press release of the World Health Organization. COVAX aims to supply vaccines to all participating countries in the first half of 2021. According to a press release of WHO, more than a hundred countries have received COVID-19 vaccines from COVAX.

(Image Credits: HAKAN NURAL/WHO/Twitter)