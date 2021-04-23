Last Updated:

WHO Advises African Nations To Keep Expired COVID-19 Vaccines

The World Health Organization (WHO) has urged African countries to retain Covid-19 vaccines that have reached the end of their expiry date.

Written By
Apoorva Kaul
(Image Credits: HAKAN NURAL/WHO/Twitter)

(Image Credits: HAKAN NURAL/WHO/Twitter)


The World Health Organization (WHO) has advised African countries to retain Covid-19 vaccines that have reached the end of their expiry date. They have urged the countries not to destroy the vaccine that may have passed their expiry date. Countries have been asked to wait for further instructions. 

WHO advises not to destroy expired vaccines

The organisation has appealed the countries after Malawi and South Sudan had said that they would throw away more than 70,000 doses of the expired Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine. The WHO said that Ghana and Sierra Leone had also not used all of their vaccines due to the expiry date. Matshidiso Moeti, the WHO's Africa regional director, urged countries to "store vaccines safely” so that WHO gets time to study and give definitive advise.

John Nkengasong, director of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) in a news conference said that WHO is working to mobilise vaccines and countries should vaccinate their citizens. He called the vaccine landscape "extremely challenging" and said that the Serum Institute of India had advised Africa CDC that the vaccines can be used after nine months. He added that 15 million people have been given vaccine doses in Africa. 

READ | US: Prototype of first dollar coin goes under the hammer, expected to fetch up to $500,000

"My appeal to member states is: if we are doing our part to mobilise these vaccines, you do your part and use the vaccine."

The COVAX Facility has delivered vaccines to over 100 countries since its first delivery to Ghana. COVAX has delivered more than 38 million doses of vaccines from AstraZeneca, Pfizer-BioNTech and Serum Institute of India (SII) to 61 countries, as per the press release of the World Health Organization. COVAX aims to supply vaccines to all participating countries in the first half of 2021. According to a press release of WHO, more than a hundred countries have received COVID-19 vaccines from COVAX. 

READ | COVID-19: French PM says 'third wave peak behind us', assures relaxation in restrictions

(Image Credits: HAKAN NURAL/WHO/Twitter)

READ | Indonesia's submarine still missing in sea with only hours of oxygen left, US joins search
READ | Japan to host first large-scale military drill with troops from US, France in May
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND