Who Are Gupta Brothers? What'd They Do Under Jacob Zuma's South Africa Govt To Be Nabbed?

The South African government on Monday said that two brothers of the Gupta family - Rajesh Gupta and Atul Gupta have been arrested in Dubai. The third brother - Ajay - is yet to be arrested.

The Guptas are accused in South Africa of using their relationship with former president Jacob Zuma to profit financially and influence senior appointments. However, these charges have been vehemently denied by the family.

The Guptas reportedly fled South Africa in 2018 when the net closed in on them following huge public protests that led to Zuma's removal, and the appointment of Cyril Ramaphosa as Acting President.

The family which owns far-reaching influence in several African industries was also warned by Interpol and issued a red corner notice over a 2016 graft report.

Who are Gupta Brothers?

The Gupta brothers were a small business family that hailed from Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh. They initially moved to South Africa in 1993 when the country was entering globalization at the end of apartheid. They have been known to trade from shoes to electronics, coal mining to automobiles in the country. As their business flourished they reportedly developed more political connections and entered many other industries as well.

In 2016, South Africa saw a major political controversy, even remembered as Guptagate at the time. The conflict erupted over allegations that the Gupta Brothers had promised then deputy Finance Minister a Cabinet position if he advanced their business interests. The family allegedly also promised to pay him 600 million Rands (Rs 300 crores).

Around the same time, former Finance Minister and person of Indian origin Pravin Gordhan alleged that the Gupta Brothers were responsible for his removal from Jacob Zuma's government, to further their business interests. Following this, over 1 lakh emails were leaked establishing an incriminating link between the Gupta Brothers and the Zuma government.

In 2018, after the Opposition banded together to bring a no-confidence motion against Jacob Zuma. The African National Congress suffered a humiliating defeat in the elections and the former President had to step down. The Gupta Brothers then soon fled to Dubai, where they were rumoured to reside.