WHO Avers 6 African Nations To Receive Technology Required To Produce MRNA Vaccines

Six African nations will receive the technology required to produce mRNA vaccines, the World Health Organization Director-General, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, announced on Friday. The countries that have been selected to establish their own mRNA vaccine production technology include Egypt, Kenya, Nigeria, Senegal, South Africa, and Tunisia. This was announced at a ceremony hosted by the European Council, France, South Africa, and WHO in the presence of French President Macron, South African President Ramaphosa, President of the European Council, Charles Michel, and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

"No other event like the COVID-19 pandemic has shown that reliance on a few companies to supply global public goods is limited and dangerous," said the WHO Chief. "The best way to address health emergencies and achieve universal health coverage is to significantly increase the capacity of all regions to manufacture the health products they need, with equitable access as their primary endpoint," he added.

"This is an initiative that will allow us to make our own vaccines, and that, to us, is very important. It means mutual respect, mutual recognition of what we can all bring to the party, investment in our economies, infrastructure investment, and, in many ways, giving back to the continent, "said the South African President.

French President Macron stated that the major objectives of establishing production in Africa are improving public health and supporting economic development. "In an interconnected world, we need stronger and new partnerships between countries, development partners, and other stakeholders to empower regions and countries to fend for themselves during crises and in peacetime," He said.

President Charles Michel of the European Council asserted, "We need to create an environment where every scientist, health worker, and government can band together for a common cause." Working together to build new solutions to protect what is most precious-our health and our lives," as per the WHO official website. WHO aims to establish a biomanufacturing workforce training hub in all countries to build the necessary capacity to produce their own vaccines and other health technologies. WHO's regulatory strengthening activities in low- and middle-income countries will be expanded through a global benchmarking tool that will help to improve the quality, safety, and efficacy of health products and provide necessary training to form regulatory authorities that are fit-for-purpose for the future.

