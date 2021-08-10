WHO Confirms Lethal Marburg Virus In West Africa's Guinea Region; 1 Died Since July

As the world has been reeling under the deadly Delta variant of COVID-19, a lethal new infection caused by the 'Marburg Virus' has was found in West Africa's Guinea region, the World Health Organization (WHO) confirmed on Monday, August 9. According to the WHO officials, this was the first time when the Western part of Africa recorded any lethal virus that possibly transmitted from animal hosts to humans. Marburg, which is in the same family as the virus that causes Ebola, was detected less than two months after Guinea declared an end to an Ebola outbreak that erupted earlier this year.

The first ever case of #Marburg virus in West Africa has been confirmed in #Guinea.



We applaud the alertness & the quick investigative action by Guinea’s health workers. The potential for the Marburg virus to spread far & wide means we need to stop it in its tracks. https://t.co/5IOr0MYDwf — Dr Matshidiso Moeti (@MoetiTshidi) August 9, 2021

WHO team rushed to hospital where the infected man died

According to the statement released by WHO, the man, hailing from Guinea's Koundou region, experienced haemorrhagic fever earlier in July. Subsequently, he was shifted to a local clinic in the Koundou area of Gueckedou where he died in the last week of July. Samples taken from a now-deceased patient and tested by a field laboratory in Gueckedou as well as Guinea’s national haemorrhagic fever laboratory turned out positive for the Marburg virus. Further analysis by the Institut Pasteur in Senegal confirmed the result. Later, the specialized agency of the United Nations which is responsible for international public health sent a medical investigation team to the hospital where the man had died.

"We applaud the alertness and the quick investigative action by Guinea's health workers. The potential for the Marburg virus to spread far and wide means we need to stop it in its tracks," said Dr Matshidiso Moeti, World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Director for Africa. "We are working with the health authorities to implement a swift response that builds on Guinea's experience and expertise in managing Ebola, which is transmitted similarly."

Symptoms and diagnosis of Marburg virus

The report said that the deadly Marburg virus transmits to people from fruit bats and spreads among humans through direct contact with the bodily fluids of infected people, surfaces and materials. The organisation informed that a person who has this virus experience high fever, severe headache and malaise.

Many patients develop severe haemorrhagic signs within seven days.

Case fatality rates have varied from 24% to 88% in past outbreaks.

The fatality depends on virus strain and case management.

It is worth noting that there are no specific vaccines or antiviral treatments discovered to treat the lethal virus. However, supportive care – rehydration with oral or intravenous fluids – and treatment of specific symptoms, improves survival.