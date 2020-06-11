WHO: COVID-19 'accelerating' In Africa, Shortage Of Test Kits Biggest Challenge

The World Health Organisation on June 11 reportedly warned that the coronavirus pandemic in Africa is ‘accelerating’. However, the UN agency also informed that the tally of the outbreak, which initially started spreading from capital cities where it arrived with tourists, does not appear to have missed severe cases and deaths. While speaking at the Geneva briefing, Matshidiso Moeti, WHO’s Africa regional director, said that around ten countries are driving Africa’s epidemic.

While South Africa reportedly accounts for a quarter of cases, Moeti informed that the ten countries account for 75 per cent of some 200,000 cases on the continent which has approximately 5,000 deaths. Moeti reportedly said that the organisation believe that a large number of severe cases and death are not being missed in Africa. However, she also added that one of the biggest challenges in the continent continues to be the availability of supplies, particularly the tests kits.

COVID-19 could ‘smoulder’ in Africa

With the rapid spread of the disease, the UN agency last month also warned that the deadly virus could kill 150,000 people in Africa in a year unless urgent action is taken adding that nearly a quarter of a billion people will be infected. The health experts believe that the infection rate could be continued by the swift measures that several African countries have taken, however, the also noted that the underlying issue would be the health systems that could still quickly become overwhelmed.

According to an international media report, the WHO had also predicted that COVID-19 could ‘smoulder’ in Africa for years. While the disease seems to be moving slower than in other virus-hit nations across Europe, it is believed that that is mainly due to poor surveillance or less developed transport links. A study also reportedly predicted that the region will have fewer deaths, but occurring more in relatively younger age groups, amongst people previously considered healthy –- due to undiagnosed non-communicable diseases.

