WHO Declares An End To Second Ebola Outbreak In Guinea That Claimed 12 Lives

Guinea has declared an end to an Ebola outbreak that emerged in February. A total of 16 confirmed cases and seven probable infections were reported in Guinea’s latest outbreak in which 11 patients survived and 12 people lost their lives, according to World Health Organization. The disease resurfaced in the country since the deadly outbreak that ended in 2016.

End of Ebola outbreak in Guinea

The Ebola outbreak in Guinea from 2014 to 2016 killed more than 11,300 people in West Africa. Guinea’s latest outbreak was declared on February 14 after three cases were detected in Gouecke, a rural community in the southern N’zerekore prefecture. Health authorities with support from WHO were able to move swiftly to tackle the outbreak, due to the lessons learned during the outbreak in Guinea and Congo. The WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in a statement said that the expertise gained during the last outbreak helped to control the outbreak in Guinea. Ghebreyesus appreciated the efforts of health workers, the government and the people of Guinea who worked to control the Ebola outbreak.

"Based on the lessons learned from the 2014–16 outbreak and through rapid, coordinated response efforts, community engagement, effective public health measures and the equitable use of vaccines, Guinea managed to control the outbreak and prevent its spread beyond its borders," said the WHO chief in a statement.

GOOD NEWS from Guinea🇬🇳!



The #Ebola outbreak in #Guinea has been officially declared over after just 4 months!



Congratulations to health authorities, health workers, & communities for the swift response while battling #COVID19! End of Ebola in Guinea: https://t.co/fqab5CbJDr pic.twitter.com/wRhR5dNJ7s — WHO African Region (@WHOAFRO) June 19, 2021

#Ebola outbreak in #Guinea declared over! I commend the affected communities, the government & people of 🇬🇳, #healthworkers, partners & everyone else whose dedicated efforts made it possible to contain this outbreak. https://t.co/eCdpX3vyha — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) June 19, 2021

Based on the lessons learned from the 2014–16 #Ebola outbreak & through rapid, coordinated response efforts, community engagement, effective public health measures & the equitable use of vaccines, #Guinea managed to control the outbreak & prevent its spread beyond its borders. — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) June 19, 2021

WHO helped to ship around 24,000 Ebola vaccine doses and supported the vaccination of nearly 11, 000 people at high risk, including more than 2800 frontline health workers. WHO Regional Director for Africa, Dr Matshidiso Moeti said that lessons learned from the past outbreak helped in containing the outbreak in just four months in Guinea. Moeti warned that they must remain alert for a "possible resurgence".

"Although this Ebola outbreak flared up in the same area as the West Africa one which killed 11 000 people, thanks to new innovations and lessons learned, Guinea managed to contain the virus in four months," said Dr Matshidiso Moeti in a statement. "We are getting faster, better and smarter at fighting Ebola. But while this outbreak is over, we must stay alert for a possible resurgence and ensure the expertise in Ebola expands to other health threats such as COVID-19," Moeti added.

IMAGE: AP/WHO/Twitter