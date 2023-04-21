WHO Director General Condemns Sudan Clashes; UN Chief Calls For An Immediate Ceasefire

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has urgently requested a ceasefire in Sudan for at least three days to mark the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, on Thursday. The UN chief said that the ceasefire would allow people trapped in conflict zones to escape and seek medical treatment. "As an immediate priority, I appeal for a ceasefire to take place for at least three days, marking the Eid al-Fitr celebrations, to allow civilians trapped in conflict zones to escape and to seek medical treatment, food and other essential supplies," said the UN Chief. Taking to Twitter, Antonio Guterres wrote, "The fighting in Sudan must stop immediately. I appeal for a #EidAlFitr ceasefire for at least 3 days, to allow civilians trapped in conflict zones to escape & seek medical treatment, food & other supplies. This must be the first step in paving the way for a permanent ceasefire."

UN Cheif and WHO Director-General on Sudan Crisis

According to the statement of the press briefing released by the United Nations, Antonio Guterres said that they have just concluded a meeting convened by the African Union to discuss the situation in Sudan. There is a need for serious dialogue e after the cessation of hostilities allowing a successful transition. "The cessation of hostilities must be followed by serious dialogue allowing for the successful transition, starting with the appointment of a civilian government. The fighting must stop immediately," said the UN chief while discussing the situation in Sudan. Further, he condoled the families of the people who have been killed. Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has criticised the massive loss of lives in Sudan after the clashes continued between the army and the paramilitaries in the country. Taking to Social media platforms, Ghebreyesus wrote, "My statement on the increasingly concerning and heartbreaking situation in #Sudan."

More than 330 people have died so far and around 3200 people are injured, stated the statement shared by the WHO director-general on Twitter. "The lack of safe access, to electricity, food, water, personnel and the diminishing medical supplies are making it nearly impossible for many health facilities to function at the exact time when there are thousands injured in need of urgent care," said the WHO Chief.

