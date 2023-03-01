Who Is Bola Tinubu? The 70-year-old Winner Of Nigeria's Disputed Presidential Election

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the candidate of Nigeria's ruling party (All Progressives Congress (APC), has been declared the winner of the presidential election held on Saturday by the country's electoral commission. According to a report from VOA, this announcement came one day after opposition candidates accused the election of being a "sham" and demanded a new election. In a televised announcement early in the morning, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Tinubu, who represents the All Progressives Congress party, as the next president of Nigeria. The INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, stated that Tinubu secured almost 8.8 million votes, making it the most fiercely contested race in Nigeria's history as a democracy.

His main rivals were Atiku Abubakar of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) and Peter Obi of the Labor Party (LP). Abubakar, a former vice president, received nearly seven million votes, while Obi, a former governor of Anambra State, won more than six million votes. Tinubu's supporters took to the streets to celebrate his win and hailed him as a political "godfather."

Who is Bola Tinubu?

Bola Ahmed Adekunle Tinubu, popularly known as Bola Tinubu, is a Nigerian politician and a prominent figure in the country's political landscape. Born on March 29, 1952, in Lagos State, Nigeria, Tinubu began his political career in the early 1990s and has since become one of Nigeria's most influential political figures.

After completing his education at Richard Daley College in Chicago and Chicago State University, Tinubu returned to Nigeria in 1978 and began working for Mobil Oil Nigeria. He later ventured into business and established several successful companies, including a legal consulting firm and an accounting firm.

Tinubu's political career began in 1992 when he was elected to the Nigerian Senate, representing the Lagos West constituency. He was re-elected in 1999, and in the same year, he was elected as the Governor of Lagos State, a position he held for two consecutive terms until 2007. During his tenure as governor, Tinubu is credited with implementing several policies that transformed Lagos State into a modern and prosperous metropolis, including improving infrastructure, transportation, and security. In addition to his political and business activities, Tinubu is also a respected figure in the legal profession. He is a lawyer by training and was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1983 after completing his studies at the Nigerian Law School.

Tinubu's influence extends beyond Lagos State, as he is widely regarded as a key figure in Nigerian politics. He is the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the ruling party in Nigeria, and played a crucial role in the party's formation in 2013. He is known for his political astuteness and strategic thinking, and has been instrumental in shaping Nigerian politics in recent years.

However, Tinubu's political career has not been without controversy. He has faced several allegations of corruption and mismanagement during his time as governor of Lagos State. Nevertheless, he has denied these allegations and has maintained his innocence. His political influence and achievements in Lagos State have earned him the respect and admiration of many Nigerians.

Nigeria's wobbly towards democracy

These elections in Nigeria won't make any sense unless one is familiar with Nigeria's past and the divisions that still ail the nation. Nigeria's journey towards becoming a democracy, as imperfect as it might be, is quite striking.

Nigeria's past is a complex and a rather tumultuous one, marked by numerous political upheavals, military coups, and a struggle for democracy. Nigeria, which gained independence from British colonial rule on October 1, 1960, has since experienced both civilian and military regimes, with significant challenges posed by corruption, ethnic tensions, and economic instability.

After independence, Nigeria's political landscape was dominated by a series of civilian governments, with the first Prime Minister, Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, leading a coalition government formed by three political parties: the Northern People's Congress, the National Council of Nigeria and the Cameroons, and the Action Group. However, ethnic tensions between Nigeria's three main ethnic groups – the Hausa-Fulani in the north, the Yoruba in the west, and the Igbo in the east – soon emerged, leading to a series of crises and the eventual collapse of the first republic.

In 1966, a group of young army officers led by Major Chukwuma Nzeogwu staged a coup, leading to the overthrow of the civilian government and the installation of a military regime. This was the beginning of Nigeria's long history of military rule, characterized by a series of coups and counter-coups, widespread human rights abuses, and economic decline. General Yakubu Gowon, who came to power after a counter-coup in 1966, led Nigeria through a brutal civil war that lasted from 1967 to 1970 and claimed an estimated one million lives.

In 1975, General Murtala Mohammed led a bloodless coup that toppled the government of General Yakubu Gowon, promising to return Nigeria to civilian rule within four years. However, his regime was short-lived, as he was assassinated in a coup attempt in 1976. General Olusegun Obasanjo, who succeeded him, honored his promise of returning Nigeria to civilian rule and oversaw the drafting of a new constitution that paved the way for a return to democratic governance in 1979.

The Second Republic, which was led by President Shehu Shagari, was plagued by corruption, inflation, and political instability. In 1983, the military once again intervened, led by Major General Muhammadu Buhari, who established a regime marked by strict military rule and human rights abuses. General Buhari was overthrown in a palace coup in 1985, and General Ibrahim Babangida emerged as the new military leader.

General Babangida promised to return Nigeria to democracy and initiated a transition program that led to the establishment of the Third Republic. However, his regime was marked by economic mismanagement, corruption, and political instability. In 1993, he annulled the presidential elections won by Moshood Abiola, leading to widespread protests and international condemnation.

General Sani Abacha, who seized power in a coup in 1993, led Nigeria through a dark period of human rights abuses, political repression, and economic decline. His regime was characterized by the persecution of political opponents, journalists, and activists, as well as the looting of the country's resources. He died in 1998, and General Abdulsalami Abubakar, his successor, oversaw the transition to democratic governance in 1999.

Since the return to democracy, Nigeria has experienced a mix of democratic and authoritarian regimes, marked by corruption, ethnic tensions, and economic challenges. The Fourth Republic, which began in 1999, has been led by four presidents, including Olusegun Obasanjo, Umaru Yar'Adua, Goodluck Jonathan, and Muhammadu Buhari. While the country has made some progress in areas such as telecommunications, infrastructure development, and economic diversification, it continues to grapple with issues such as corruption, poverty, insecurity, and political instability.

Corruption is the challenge Nigeria faces. Corruption has been pervasive at all levels of government, with many politicians and government officials accused of embezzlement, bribery, and other corrupt practices. This has led to the diversion of public funds meant for development and the marginalization of vulnerable groups, exacerbating poverty and inequality in the country.

Another major challenge has been ethnic tensions, which have often led to violent conflicts and secessionist movements. The Igbo-dominated southeast region, for instance, has been plagued by calls for secession since the end of the civil war, with the emergence of groups such as the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) calling for an independent state. Similarly, the Niger Delta region, which is home to Nigeria's oil industry, has witnessed conflicts over resource control, leading to the emergence of militant groups such as the Movement for the Emancipation of the Niger Delta (MEND).

Despite these challenges, Nigeria has made some progress. The country has held several successful democratic elections since the return to civilian rule in 1999, with some of the elections being recognized as free and fair by both domestic and international observers. Nigeria has also played a leading role in regional and continental affairs, being a major contributor to peacekeeping missions in West Africa and a leading member of the African Union. Bola Tinubu will be 5th President of Nigeria's Fourth Republic.