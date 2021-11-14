Who Is Saif Al-Islam, Ex-Libyan Dictator Muammar Gaddafi's Son Who Will Run For President?

A prominent figure in the Libyan political circle and son to the late dictator Muammar Gaddafi, Saif al-Islam Gaddafi on Sunday made a landmark announcement regarding his candidature in the nation's upcoming Presidential elections. As per the Associated Press report, Saif al-Islam on Sunday submitted his nomination papers at the election centre in Libyan city Sebha. This marked Saif's first public appearance in nearly 10 years after being in the dark for a prolonged period. In a video released by the election centre where Gaddafi Jr. registered his candidacy, he stated that God will decide the right path for Libya's future, reported AP.

The road ahead for Saif al-Islam Gaddafi will not be an easy one to travel since Libya is laden with unresolved issues over election rules and occasional infighting amongst armed groups. Also, the deep rift that remains between the nation's east and west, split for years by the war, and the presence of foreign troops will be a key challenge for Gadafi Jr. to tackle with. Libyans in December will vote on what happens to be the nation's first free parliamentary elections to be held after four decades.

Born in 1972, Saif holds an engineering degree from Al Fateh University in Tripoli and an MBA from Imadec in Vienna. He was also awarded a PhD from the London School of Economics. He founded the Gaddafi International Foundation for Charity Associations, which is known for its critical intervention during the HIV trial crisis in Libya. Saif al-Islam is romantically involved with Israeli actress Orly Weinerman.

Gaddafi's son an iconic figure in efforts for rapprochement between Libya and the West

Gaddafi Jr. played a key role in reestablishing Libya's cooperative ties with the West. He was instrumental in interventions that led to Libya abandoning a WMD programme in 2003. Saif also put forth the Isratine proposal to permanently resolve the still-ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine.

10 years of disappearance following the 2011 uprising

In 2011, shortly after the uprising that toppled the Muammar Gaddafi-led regime and the subsequent killing of the de facto leader, Saif al-Islam was held captive by the rebel fighters and was sentenced by a Tripoli court for crimes he committed during the Civil War that ensued after his father's killing. He was released after five years of stringent detention, in 2017. He had expressed his desire to contest in Presidential elections shortly after his release, however, had to wait for four years to announce his official political foray.

