WHO Urges Tanzania To Share COVID Data And Take 'robust Action' To Combat The Virus

The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) on February 21 appealed to Tanzania to take “robust action” to combat coronavirus in the country and further urged to start reporting cases and share its data. Tanzania is one of the few countries in the world to not publish data on coronavirus cases. According to BBC, Tanzania had last published COVID data in May, when about 500 cases and 30 deaths were recorded. The following month, President John Magufuli had declared Tanzania “coronavirus free”.

However, now the concern is growing about the possibility of a hidden pandemic. A recent spate of deaths attributed to pneumonia has struck both members of the public and government officials. On Wednesday, the vice-president of Tanzania’s semi-autonomous island of Zanzibar also died after his party said that he had contracted the deadly virus.

Amid the growing concern, the WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, “We extend our condolences to our Tanzanian sisters and brothers on the recent passing of a senior Tanzanian leader as well as the government's chief secretary”.

‘Situation remains very concerning’

Tedros also went on to urge Tanzania to start reporting COVID-19 cases and share its data. He noted that it is difficult to know the extent of the spread of coronavirus in the country without its data and further added that Tanzanians travelling outside the country have tested positive for coronavirus. Tedros even said that he had urged Tanzania back in January to take measures against the pandemic and to prepare for vaccinations.

The WHO chief said, “This underscores the need for Tanzania to take robust action both to safeguard their own people and protect populations in these countries and beyond”.

Tedros added, “This situation remains very concerning. I renew my call for Tanzania to start reporting COVID-19 cases and share data. I also call on Tanzania to implement the public health measures that we know work in breaking the chains of transmission, and to prepare for vaccination”.

It is worth noting that President Magufuli had previously played down the virus and refused to take measures to curb its spread. The health minister had also said earlier this month that Tanzania had no plans to vaccinate. He said that the country defeated COVID-19 last year and would win again this year.

However, last week, Magufuli appeared to admit that coronavirus was circulating in his country after months of denial. He even encouraged people to wear masks to avoid infection. But the president also urged people to use locally-made masks, saying without evidence that some of the imported ones were not safe.

