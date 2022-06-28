World Bank To Double West & Central Africa's Educational Portfolio To $6.2 Billion

The World Bank Group aims to double its funding for education in the Western and Central parts of Africa by 2025. The planned decision is to expedite the work of educational reforms, a senior official of the organisation said late Monday. The statement was made by Ousmane Diagana, the vice president of the World Bank for West Africa and Central Africa, at a press conference following a one-day strategy meeting of the region's education and finance ministries.

"Currently, our educational portfolio for the region is 3.1 billion dollars, but we intend to double this amount by 2025, making it a minimum of 6.2 billion dollars," said Diagana.

There was a need for the organisation to accelerate the backing for educational reforms because of the problems in the region, the vice-president said. The challenge on educational reforms was amid the challenges of the need to control poverty in the region and the problems due to the demography.

The bank has scheduled to meet leaders of these regions in Senegal in July and according to Diagana, education would be at the centre of these discussions. Strategically, focus on energy, food, agriculture, education, health and digitalisation would also be a part of the discussions.

This meeting was attended by more than 40 finance ministers and education ministers from western and Central Africa. The meeting called for urgent advance reform in education and deliver better quality education for young people across African regions.

The World Bank revealed its new regional education strategy for the region during the summit, titled "From School to Jobs: A Journey for the Young People of Western and Central Africa". The approach offers a roadmap for making investments to enhance education and train young people for the skills they need to find rewarding employment.

Poverty during the pandemic in Africa

According to Economic Report on Africa, 2021, an estimated 55 million Africans were pushed to live in extreme poverty as a result of the COVID-19 epidemic, which also undid more than two decades of advancement in the reduction of poverty on the continent.

Furthermore, exogenous shocks like the COVID-19 epidemic lead poor households to fall into extreme poverty due to their inability to control uninsured risks, making them more vulnerable. According to current estimates, both in Africa and globally, the pandemic is projected to increase the number of individuals who are extremely poor.

(With inputs from ANI)