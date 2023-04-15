World Calls For Calm And Restraint Amid Fears Of Sudan Standoff Turning Into A Civil War

Khartoum, the capital city of Sudan, has become the forefront of fierce clashes between Sudan’s military and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), also known as the paramilitary force, raising fears of a wider conflict. On Saturday, Khartoum woke to the sound of heavy firing in numerous areas, including the city centre and the neighbourhood of Bahri.

The global community has called for restraint and negotiations with efforts to solve the crisis by dialogue. Various countries across the world have already issued travel advisories over the rise in civil unrest in the African nation.

United Arab Emirates

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation called for restraint and de-escalation of the "crisis through dialogue." In a statement, the ministry said, "The UAE has called upon all concerned parties in Sudan to exercise restraint, and to de-escalate and work towards ending this crisis through dialogue."

The statement further read, "The embassy stresses the importance of efforts aimed at supporting the political process and achieving national consensus towards the formation of a government."

In a tweet, the UAE Embassy in Khartoum said, "The UAE expresses its concern about the developments in Sudan and calls for calm and restraint." (The tweet has been translated from Arabic to English using Google Translate)

Egypt

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Arab Republic of Egypt expressed deep concern over the developments in Egypt. In a statement, it said, "The Arab Republic of Egypt is following with deep concern the developments in Sudan after the ongoing clashes there, and calls on all Sudanese parties to exercise maximum restraint, in order to protect the lives and capabilities of the brotherly Sudanese people and uphold the supreme interests of the country."

Russia

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has called for the de-escalation of violations in Sudan and an immediate ceasefire. In a statement, the ministry said, "We urge the parties to the conflict to demonstrate political will and restraint and to take immediate steps towards a ceasefire.”

United States of America

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed concerns over violence between the armed forces and the RSF. In a tweet, he said, "Deeply concerned about reports of escalating violence between the Sudanese Armed Forces and Rapid Support Forces. We are in touch with the Embassy team in Khartoum - all are currently accounted for. We urge all actors to stop the violence immediately and avoid further escalations or troop mobilizations and continue talks to resolve outstanding issues."

United Nations

Martin Griffiths, Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator expressed deep concerns over the situation in Sudan. In a tweet, he said, "I’m very concerned about the latest developments in Khartoum, #Sudan. With nearly 16 million people - or a third of the population - in need of humanitarian aid, more violence will only make things worse."

The Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Sudan and Head of the United Nations Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS), Volker Perthes, expressed strong condemnation over the violence in Sudan.

In a statement, UNITAMS said, "The SRSG Perthes has reached out to both parties asking them for an immediate cessation of fighting to ensure the safety of the Sudanese people and to spare the country from further violence."

EU

The EU has called on all forces to stop the violence immediately, stating that an escalation will only aggravate the situation.