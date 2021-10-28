World Faces Shortage Of Syringes As Supply Of COVID Vaccine Doses Increase

As the supply of COVID-19 vaccine rises, African health officials and the UN have warned of a looming shortage of over two billion syringes for low and middle-income nations around the globe. According to Associated Press, the UN children’s agency said that the shortfall would affect around 2.2 billion auto-disposable syringes that lock automatically to prevent them from being used again. The agency clarified that it is not anticipating a significant supply shortage of the more standard syringes used in high-income countries, but it went on to blame significantly higher demand, supply chain disruptions and national bans on syringe exports for the shortage in the lower-income nations.

“The scarcity of syringes could paralyze progress,” the World Health Organization's Africa director, Matshidiso Moeti, told reporters on Thursday.

“Already, some African countries including South Africa, Kenya and Rwanda have seen delays in receiving syringes," Moeti added.

Separately, Sibusiso Hlatjwako of the health organization PATH, said that routine childhood vaccinations are going to be impacted. Hlatjwako said that the problem of syringes could persist way into 2022. PATH even looked at data from manufacturers and said that more than 100 countries around the world use the auto-disposable syringes affected. Overall, the modelling shows a sizeable gap now, Hlatjwako said.

'No global stockpile for new auto-disposable syringe'

Health experts have said that the syringes shortage is already complicating COVID-19 vaccination efforts in Rwanda. Sabin Nsanzimana with the Rwanda Biomedical Center told reporters that the world has to get the syringes in a short timeline, otherwise, the vaccines will expire. Health officials have also said that another complication is that the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19, which has been used widely in Africa, requires a new and different syringe.

“There is no global stockpile for the new auto-disposable syringe, and the market for them is tight and extremely competitive, the WHO said, adding, “The African continent has few syringe manufacturers and none that make the Pfizer one.”

Meanwhile, according to AP, only about 5% of the African continent has been properly vaccinated, with African countries getting a total of 252.5 million doses. Despite these low statistics, high-income nations are taking steps to deliver third booster doses, as well as inoculating their younger citizens. In addition, countries are hoarding unneeded medications, with 100 million pills set to expire soon.

(With inputs from AP)