World Food Programme Reveals Over 1 Million Require Food Aid Urgently In South Madagascar

More than 1.1 million people urgently require food and nutrition assistance in southern Madagascar, the United Nations World Food Program has warned. The World Food Programme, which is coordinating with the Madagascar government and other humanitarian agencies, has revealed that nearly 700,000 people have already received food aid and more people require food aid in the country. Speaking to The Associated Press, Jean-Benoit Manhes, deputy representative of UNICEF in Madagascar stated that all humanitarian agencies are making efforts in order to stop the crisis from “turning into famine.” Jean-Benoît Manhes told The Associated Press,

“All aid agencies are working together to try to prevent this crisis from turning into famine.”

Jean-Benoit Manhes expressed concern over the rising need for resources in the country. Furthermore, he highlighted that 14,000 children were treated for severe acute malnutrition in July and August, which he mentioned is the number during the entire year. Moreover, the country has witnessed four consecutive years of drought which has resulted in crops getting wiped and it has affected the farmers of the country. “But we are witnessing a deterioration which requires increased resources. To give you an idea, in the months of July and August, 14,000 children were treated for severe acute malnutrition. That is usually the number we treat in an entire year”, AP quoted Jean-Benoit Manhes as saying. According to AP, Alice Rahmoun, WFP’s communications officer in Madagascar further said that "people don’t have anything to harvest and anything to renew their food stocks."

Over 1.1 million people are facing severe hunger

Earlier this month, the WFP had informed via their press release that over 1.1 million people are facing severe hunger while 14,000 people are one step away from famine in Madagascar. The WFP stated that the drought in the country has resulted in the disappearance of food sources which has caused families to face hunger. According to WFP, they have given emergency life-saving food and supplementary nutrition products for pregnant and nursing women and children to 700,000. Furthermore, WFP informed that they are working with the government, in implementing long-term resilience-building activities that help the people in adjusting to the changing climate. The efforts that the WFP has been making with the government include access to water, reforestation, sand dune stabilization, and economic support. Menghestab Haile, WFP Regional Director, Southern Africa in the news release informed that climate change has impacted many families in the country.

Menghestab Haile had said in the news release,

“The changing climate has meant that many families who were able to live off the land 15 years ago have now fallen into severe hunger. Families are scavenging for survival and many are living only on the food assistance they receive."

