Zambia: President Edgar Lungu Claims Election Was 'not Free And Fair'

Zambia's incumbent President Edgar Lungu claimed that Thursday's election was "not free and fair". According to AP, President Edgar Lungu has described that the polls had not been free and fair in three provinces. Lungu has alleged that two supporters of the ruling Patriotic Front party were killed on election day as violence hit the country's Western, North-western, and Southern provinces.

The president has alleged that the election officials from his party Patriotic Front had been chased from polling stations, which left the party's votes "unprotected". Zambia incumbent president has informed that he has notified the electoral commission of his concerns. He added that his party has been deciding as to what their next course of action would be. Early results showed Hichilema in the lead.

Reportedly, the supporters of Zambian opposition candidate Hakainde Hichilema have begun celebrations as early results show him leading in the presidential race, according to AP. The commission has informed that it will update the results as votes from the constituencies are tabulated and expects to announce the final results by Monday. Hichilema’s party has claimed victory based on the results displayed at polling centres. Lungu’s party, however, has asserted that Zambia's incumbent President Edgar Lungu would win. Votes in Zambia are counted at polling centres and then posted for the public to see. According to AP, this time, Zambia has seen a large voter turnout.

It is reported that polling stations saw long lines in front on election day. Voter turnout was 15 per cent higher than in the 2016 polls in Zambia. The country's Election Commission noted that many polling stations had to close late to accommodate the voters. Lungu had deployed the military in selected hotspots ahead of the polls following pre-election violence. According to Lungu, two supporters of the Patriotic Front party were killed on election day as violence hit the country's Western, North-western, and Southern provinces. Sixteen candidates ran for presidential elections, and some of them have reportedly conceded defeat and congratulated Hichilema on victory. Edgar Chagwa Lungu has been serving as the sixth president of Zambia since 25 January 2015.

Image Credit: EdgarLungu/Twitter

Inputs from AP