Zambia Strengthens Border Control To Fight And Intercept Illegal Immigration

Zambia has become a major transit point for human traffickers who often smuggle people into the country via South Africa, according to the UN Refugee Agency. To find a solution to this human trafficking crisis, the Zambian government has planned to strengthen border control. Hakainde Hichilema, the Zambian President has voiced his concern over the crisis, where he said, "Government has continued to intercept illegal migrants, who, with the assistance of some of our own citizens, have continued to enter. Some stay in the country; others move on to other countries." Further, he added, "We have also noted, with dismay, that some of our people are harbouring illegal immigrants."

As per the statement by one of the department spokespersons, Namati Nshinka, "Having border guards is the best practice in migration governance, worldwide." Further, she added, "For Zambia, with the borderline measuring 5,600 kilometers (3,500 miles) border guards are critical in ensuring that there is no illegal crossing of our borders." She also shared that the border control can be made less porous with border guards.

Tensions in Zambia over the increase in cases of human trafficking

Measures have been taken by the Zambian authorities to make border security stronger and more rigid to combat illegal migration. According to reports, for the first time, the country would employ border guards as the government engaged with rising cases of illegal migration into the country. Earlier incidents suggest that the traffickers took advantage of Zambia's porous borders and turned these points a "transit zones" for migrants en route to South Africa. One of the human trafficking crises happened in December when 27 dead bodies, believed to be migrants from Ethiopia, were discovered north of Zambia's capital, Lusaka.

During the investigation, it was discovered that the bodies "all males aged between 20 and 38, were dumped ... in Ngwerere area by unknown people,'' said Danny Mwale, police spokesperson in a statement released after the incident. Further, 64 Ethiopian men have been found dead in a sealed shipping container in Mozambique, which borders Zambia's east, two years ago. The fight against human smuggling has been going on for years in southern African countries. According to the UN Refugee Agency, Zambia has taken in more than 105,000 refugees from neighbouring nations such as the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Burundi, Angola, and Rwanda.