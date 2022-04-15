Zimbabwe: Bus Accident Kills At Least 30 Churchgoers, Leaves Several Injured In Chipinge

As many as 32 people have been reported dead and several others have sustained severe injuries after a bus carrying members of the Zion Christian Church (ZCC) veered off the road and plunged into a gorge. According to a ZBC News report, 29 people died on the spot and three people died when they were being taken to the hospital.

As per ZBC News, Police Spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, described the tragic incident, saying the church members were on their way to an Easter church gathering when the bus driver lost control of the vehicle and it veered off the road and plunged into a gorge. The rescue team, along with police officials in large numbers, were deployed at the site to reduce the number of passengers.

Zimbabwe: Bus accident kills over 30 churchgoers, leaves several injured in Chipinge

Assistant Commissioner Nyathi revealed that after the police investigation, it was found that the bus belonged to Charles Lwanga Secondary School. The vehicle was overloaded, which could possibly be the reason behind the accident. Meanwhile, Chimanimani East legislator, Joshua Sacco, who was also present on the scene last night, expressed concern and sadness over the tragic incident and urged drivers to exercise extreme caution while driving vehicles on the road.

Zimbabwe had witnessed one of the worst traffic accidents in its history, which occurred in 1991, on August 3. As many as 89 people had lost their lives, including schoolchildren and a bus driver. The bus was heading to the Roman Catholic Regina Coeli School following a school sports day at St. Killian's Mission School when the tragic incident happened. As per reports, the bus driver was riding at an excessive speed amid the strong wind. Passengers and the driver of another car had also urged the driver to slow down before the crash.

