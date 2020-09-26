Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa Urges UN Leaders To End Western Sanctions

While addressing the United Nations General Assembly, Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa asked for the international community’s support in bringing an end to Western Sanctions. Mnangagwa, in his address, said the sanctions placed on Zimbabwe were hurting the country as well as stopping it from achieving its development goals and called for an end to these ‘unilateral illegal sanctions’.

The Zimbabwean leader is reported to have highlighted a UN report which mentions that the African nation was being negatively impacted by the sanctions while calling them a breach of international law. As per reports, Zimbabwe has been under sanctions since 2000’, but the sanctions primarily focus on the leaders who have been accused of corruption and mismanagement of the country’s economy leading to a high inflation rate.

Read: Zimbabwe Government Abuses Critics, Allege Rights Groups

Read: Zimbabwe Government Bans Mining In National Parks To Protect Wildlife

African Nations band together at UNGA

On Thursday, September 24 African Nations appealed to world leaders for financial assistance to overcome the struggle of the COVID-19 pandemic. The African leaders estimated that the continent would need $100 billion every year for the next three years in order to survive the pandemic.

Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa criticised global apathy towards Africa and called this “the blind pursuit of narrow interests”.

The leaders also claimed that the most powerful UN body, the UN Security Council represented a decades-old worldview and as such demanded a permanent seat on the council.

In addition to that, Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari who spoke on Wednesday, September 23 called for “uninhibited supply of safe and effective coronavirus vaccines for all”. He added that if the UN failed to procure the COVID-19 vaccine for all nations it would have failed in its core mission.

(Image Credit: AP)

Read: South African President: 2020, The Year Of BLM

Read: Africa Seeks Financial Aid From UN Leaders To Overcome Struggles Of COVID-19 Pandemic