English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated September 16th, 2021 at 22:54 IST

After coronavirus pause, Davos to host world's elites again

After coronavirus pause, Davos to host world's elites again

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Geneva, Sep 16 (AP) After a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, organizers of the annual Davos conference will host the high-profile gathering of elites in the Swiss Alps in-person again in January.

The World Economic Forum said Thursday that its next annual meeting will take place from Jan. 17-22 in the resort village of Davos in eastern Switzerland. A virtual version was held in January this year after repeated attempts to reschedule an in-person event were thwarted by health concerns and logistical hassles stemming from the pandemic.

Advertisement

The 2022 event will carry a theme of “Working Together, Restoring Trust” after the ravages of COVID-19 that “has exacerbated fractures across society,” the forum said. Organizers will host next year's event with appropriate and adapted health safety measures, it said.

“In a world full of uncertainty and tension, personal dialogue is more important than ever,” forum founder Klaus Schwab said in a statement. “Leaders have an obligation to work together and build trust, increase global cooperation and work towards sustainable, bold solutions.” Over the last half-century, the annual Davos gathering has had nearly unparalleled ability to lure the world's top movers and shakers in business, politics, academia and the arts, and civil society.

Advertisement

U.S. President Joe Biden attended before he was elected, former President Donald Trump went twice while in office, and Presidents Xi Jinping of China and Vladimir Putin of Russia have also taken part. (AP) AMS AMS AMS

Advertisement

Published September 16th, 2021 at 22:54 IST

Business

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Roger Federer

Roger Federer in Tuk Tuk

18 minutes ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth At Airport

5 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoo, Vicky Kaushal

Ranbir-Alia At SLB's Bash

5 hours ago
Saif Ali Khan

Saif Suits Up

5 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Poses Outside Gym

a day ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao In Co-Ord Set

a day ago
Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Caught On Camera

a day ago
Chitragandha

Chitragandha's Denim Chic

a day ago
Sivakarthikeyan

Siva Visits VIT College

a day ago
Nayanthara

Nayanthara's Skin Routine

a day ago
Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti At Airport

a day ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya's yoga session

a day ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin meets special fan

a day ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

a day ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

a day ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Turns Food Vlogger

a day ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid At WPL 2024

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. WPL 2024, GG vs MI live: MI off to a cautious start

    Sports 11 minutes ago

  2. Rural consumption growing faster than urban consumption: NITI Aayog CEO

    Economy News13 minutes ago

  3. Power Minister Finalises Funding Mechanism for Round-the-Clock Renewable

    Business News16 minutes ago

  4. Kevin Owens opens up on his WWE tag team title run with Sami Zayn

    Sports 26 minutes ago

  5. LIVE Updates | NGT Asks 53 Cities to Submit Report on Polluting Sources

    India News28 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo