sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Tulsi Gabbard | Donald Trump | Bomb Scare | Air Pollution | US Elections |
  • News /
  • World News /
  • After India, Trump's America Concerned About Canada Turning into Terror Haven

Published 18:22 IST, November 14th 2024

After India, Trump's America Concerned About Canada Turning into Terror Haven

Tom Homan, the 'border czar' picked by Trump, highlighted the risk saying that the fear looms large that the terrorists could slip into the US from Canada.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Tom Homan, 'border czar' picked by Donald Trump, says Canada border is vulnerable and terrorists could use it to enter the US
Tom Homan, 'border czar' picked by Donald Trump, says Canada border is vulnerable and terrorists could use it to enter the US | Image: AP
Advertisement

Loading...

18:22 IST, November 14th 2024