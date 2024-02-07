Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: The United States Embassy in Pakistan, on Friday, issued an advisory for its citizens contemplating travel to the nation, asking them to remain vigilant and exercise extra caution on account of the upcoming elections schedhuled for February 8. Warning of possible incidents of poll-related violence, the advisory asked its citizens to be aware of locations of political rallies in the areas they plan to visit and asked them to steer clear of polling stations unless they are eligible to vote in the aforementioned elections. The advisory, furthermore, noted that political parties in Pakistan are actively campaigning at this time, making use of rallies and marches which are intrinsic to the democratic process but also have the potential to create traffic jams and obstacles to free movement and safety.

In regard to incidents of poll violence, the US advisory says that political activies in Pakistan for the upcoming election have already been a target of violence, with many attacks on political parties being reported from the provinces of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

There could also be disruptions to internet and cellular service leading up to and throughout election day, it said.

It also provided recommendations such as avoiding areas of large public gatherings, exercising caution if one unexpectedly finds themselves in the vicinity of a large gathering or demonstration and reviewing one’s personal security plans.

The embassy urged US citizens to monitor local media, keep a low profile and also carry their identification documents and cooperate with police.

With inputs from PTI.