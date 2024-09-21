Published 13:29 IST, September 21st 2024
AI is Helping Shape 2024 Presidential Race, But Not in Way Experts Feared
AI is playing a major role in the presidential campaign, even if the fears about how it could threaten the U.S. presidential election haven’t materialized yet.
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris | Image: AP
