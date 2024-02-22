Aikol-5: 99 Women and Children Return Home to Kyrgyzstan from Syria with US Assistance

99 citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic were brought to their homeland from the Middle East via Aikol-5 mission. | Image: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic

Advertisement

Bishkek: This week 99 women and children, who had to leave their homes in the Kyrgyz Republic and were staying in camps in northeast Syria, were repatriated back to Kyrgyzstan, said US Central Command in its official statement. This move would help them (the ones repatriated) get support and would also prevent groups like Daesh from returning, US CentCom added.

Last year, about 4,500 people returned to their home countries from these camps in Syria.

Advertisement

Among the 99 individuals, 28 are women and the rest are children. The entire evacuation and repatriation was part of the plan by the Kyrgyz Republic's leaders. The mission to bring them back, called "Aikol-5," received assistance from the United States government.

99 Displaced Women and Children Returned to Kyrgyz Republic



This week, 99 displaced women and children from al-Hol and al-Roj camps in northeast Syria were repatriated to their home country of the Kyrgyz Republic, enabling rehabilitative support, and further preventing the… pic.twitter.com/OWyKP1qThW — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) February 22, 2024

In an official statement, the Kyrgyz government also expressed gratitude to the United States and others who helped with this mission. The statement added that they ensured everything went well for the people returning home.