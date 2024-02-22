Updated February 22nd, 2024 at 20:09 IST
Aikol-5: 99 Women and Children Return Home to Kyrgyzstan from Syria with US Assistance
The evacuation was part of the Kyrgyz leaders' plan named 'Aikol-5'. The mission also received US assistance.
Bishkek: This week 99 women and children, who had to leave their homes in the Kyrgyz Republic and were staying in camps in northeast Syria, were repatriated back to Kyrgyzstan, said US Central Command in its official statement. This move would help them (the ones repatriated) get support and would also prevent groups like Daesh from returning, US CentCom added.
Last year, about 4,500 people returned to their home countries from these camps in Syria.
Among the 99 individuals, 28 are women and the rest are children. The entire evacuation and repatriation was part of the plan by the Kyrgyz Republic's leaders. The mission to bring them back, called "Aikol-5," received assistance from the United States government.
In an official statement, the Kyrgyz government also expressed gratitude to the United States and others who helped with this mission. The statement added that they ensured everything went well for the people returning home.
