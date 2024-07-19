Published 14:58 IST, July 19th 2024
Al-Qaeda Leader and Close Aide to Slain Terrorist Osama Bin Laden Arrested in Pakistan's Punjab
Law enforcement agencies in Pakistan on Friday arrested a senior Al-Qaeda leader, Amin ul Haq, describing him as a close aide of terrorist Osama bin Laden
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Al-Qaeda leader, Amin ul Haq, (left) and the group’s founder, Osama bin Laden (right) | Image: Republic Digital
14:58 IST, July 19th 2024