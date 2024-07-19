sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 14:58 IST, July 19th 2024

Al-Qaeda Leader and Close Aide to Slain Terrorist Osama Bin Laden Arrested in Pakistan's Punjab

Law enforcement agencies in Pakistan on Friday arrested a senior Al-Qaeda leader, Amin ul Haq, describing him as a close aide of terrorist Osama bin Laden

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Al-Qaeda leader, Amin ul Haq, (left) and the group’s founder, Osama bin Laden (right)
Al-Qaeda leader, Amin ul Haq, (left) and the group’s founder, Osama bin Laden (right) | Image: Republic Digital
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

14:58 IST, July 19th 2024