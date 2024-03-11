Advertisement

Sana'a – The head of the Yemeni wing of Al-Qaida was pronounced dead by the terror group late Sunday, with the terror group giving little to no details about his demise. The terror group leader named Khalid al-Batarfi had a $5 million bounty over his head from the US government, ABC News reported. He was leading the Al-Qaida branch operating in the Arabian Peninsula and under his leadership, the branch was touted as the most dangerous wing of the extremist group still operating following the death of its founder Osama bin Laden. According to The Independent, Al-Qaida confirmed the death by releasing a video showing al-Batarfi wrapped in a funeral shroud of the al-Qaida black-and-white flag.

“Allah took his soul while he patiently sought his reward and stood firm, immigrated, garrisoned, and waged jihad for His sake,” the militants said in the video. However, the militant group gave little to no details on the cause of his death. As per the reports, Al-Batarfi was believed to be in his early 40s. It is also pertinent to note that the group made the announcement of the death of the leader on the eve of Ramadan, the Muslim holy fasting month that commenced in Yemen on Monday.

Advertisement

Who will take over?

According to The Independent, the group stated in the announcement video that Saad bin Atef al-Awlaki would take over as its leader. The United States also has a $6 million bounty on him and mentioned in the past that al-Awlaki “has publicly called for attacks against the United States and its allies.” The Yemeni wing of Al-Qaida is considered by Washington as the network's most dangerous branch ever since it attempted to bomb a commercial airliner over the United States in 2009. The terror group also claimed responsibility for the 2015 attack in Paris on the French satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo.

Advertisement

Al-Batarfi took over as the head of the branch in February 2020. He succeeded Qassim al-Rimi who was killed by a US drone strike which was ordered by then-President Donald Trump. In the past, Rimi has claimed responsibility for the 2019 attack on the US Naval Air Station Pensacola. The attack led to the death of three American sailors. Al-Batarfi was born in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and travelled to Afghanistan in 1999. He fought alongside the Taliban during the US-led invasion and joined AQAP in 2010. After assuming the leadership, Al-Batarfi also led forces in taking over Yemen's Abyan province. The Yemeni group stirred international headlines in 2021 when he referred to the January 6 riots at the US Capitol as “only the tip of the iceberg of what will come to them, God willing," sparking severe outrage around the world.