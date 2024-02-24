English
Updated February 24th, 2024 at 21:36 IST

Alexei Navalny's Body Handed Over to Mother, Says Spokeswoman

More than a week after Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny's death was reported by Russian authorities, his body has now been handed over to his mother.

Alexei Navalny Russia
Alexey Navalny speaks during a rally in Moscow. | Image:AP
MOSCOW: As per a social media post by late Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny's spokesperson Kira Yarmysh, his body has now finally been handed over to his mother. Yarmysh noted in her post that she was unsure whether the Russian authorities would allow Navalny's family to give him a funeral “the way he deserves”. 

Earlier, Yulia Navalnaya, Navalny's widow, had accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of mocking Christianity by trying to force his mother to agree to a secret funeral after his death in a penal colony.

  

Published February 24th, 2024 at 21:28 IST

