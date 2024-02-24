Alexei Navalny's Body Handed Over to Mother, Says Spokeswoman

Advertisement

MOSCOW: As per a social media post by late Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny's spokesperson Kira Yarmysh, his body has now finally been handed over to his mother. Yarmysh noted in her post that she was unsure whether the Russian authorities would allow Navalny's family to give him a funeral “the way he deserves”.

Alexey's body was handed over to his mother. Many thanks to all those who demanded this with us.



Lyudmila Ivanovna is still in Salekhard. The funeral is still pending. We do not know if the authorities will interfere to carry it out as the family wants and as Alexey deserves. We… — Кира Ярмыш (@Kira_Yarmysh) February 24, 2024

Earlier, Yulia Navalnaya, Navalny's widow, had accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of mocking Christianity by trying to force his mother to agree to a secret funeral after his death in a penal colony.