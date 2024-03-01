Advertisement

Hundreds of people gathered for the funeral of the late Russian Opposition Leader Alexei Navalny on Friday in Moscow under a heavy police presence. After the hearse carrying his body arrived at the church, the coffin could be seen on live-streamed footage being taken out of the vehicle, as the crowd applauded and chanted his name. The funeral follows a battle with authorities over the release of his body after his still-unexplained death in an Arctic penal colony.

His supporters said several churches in Moscow refused to hold the service before Navalny’s team got permission from one in the capital’s Maryino district, where he once lived. The Church of the Icon of the Mother of God Soothe My Sorrows, surrounded by crowd-control barriers, did not mention the service on its social media page. A burial was to follow at the nearby Borisovskoye Cemetery, where police also showed up in force.

Hours before the funeral was set to start, hundreds waited to enter the church under the watch of police who deployed in big numbers. Western diplomats were spotted in the long line. After the hearse arrived at the church, the coffin could be seen on livestreamed footage being taken out of the vehicle, as the crowd applauded and chanted: “Navalny! Navalny!”

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov urged those gathering in Moscow and other places not to break the law, saying any “unauthorized (mass) gatherings” are violations. A burial was to follow at the nearby Borisovskoye Cemetery, where police also showed up in force. Navalny’s mother, Lyudmila Navalnaya, spent eight days trying to get authorities to release the body following his Feb. 16 death at Penal Colony No. 3 in the town of Kharp, in the Yamalo-Nenets region about 1,900 kilometers (1,200 miles) northeast of Moscow.

