Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 26th, 2024 at 15:00 IST

Alexei Navalny Slams UK Officials as ‘Corrupt’ in Visual Filmed Before Death

Now deceased Russian opposition leader Navalny said UK’s officials “will appear very civilised" but they are serving interests of utter, complete bandits."

Digital Desk
Russia Alexei Navalny UK
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and ex UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Russia’s fiercest critic of Kremlin and the anti-corruption crusader, Alexei Navalny, who died in arctic prison on February 16 slammed what he described as the “corrupt” officials in the UK in new visuals from an interview sit-down before his death.

The 47 year old, widely renowned to be a  thorn in Putin’s eye, hit out at the “corrupt” officials living in London. Navalny claimed that UK officials helped the Russian oligarchs hide their money in the interview that was filmed in February 2020 as part of the documentary After The Fall. 

Advertisement

"The West does nothing at all, I would say. There are some ritual dances, but nothing really happens,”Navalny is heard saying in the interview. He adds, "Why do corrupt officials still live in London? Because these corrupt officials feed a huge number of wonderful London lawyers.”

UK officials ‘serving interests of utter, complete bandits’

According to the now deceased Russian opposition leader, UK’s officials “will appear very civilised, we will be pleased to chat with them if they sit next to us, they will be wearing a tie and fine manners, and at the same time they are serving the interests of utter, complete bandits.” 

Navalny did not mince words as he discussed hopes for Russia’s democratic future, and toughened his stance on the UK allegedly “helping” Putin’s associates to get away with their wealth and power without accountability. In the same interview, Navalny maintained that he is “an optimist.” The former lawyer went on to add, “I hope that this 20 years of Putin is not set in stone. We weren't doomed to it, we weren't meant to go in that direction.”

Advertisement

Just days after Navalny was declared dead after what the prison service announced “falling unconscious,” the UK imposed crippling sanctions on more Russian entities. British Foreign Secretary David Cameron said that the head of the IK-3 penal colony where the jailed anti corruption activist was held, and five other deputies in Kharp, Yamal-Nenets region, were slapped with embargo. Their assets were frozen and they are banned from entering into UK, according to Cameron. 

“Those responsible for Navalny’s brutal treatment should be under no illusion – we will hold them accountable,” Cameron said. “Those responsible for Navalny’s brutal treatment should be under no illusion – we will hold them accountable,” he added. “It’s clear that the Russian authorities saw Navalny as a threat and they tried repeatedly to silence him,” Cameron claimed.

Advertisement

Published February 26th, 2024 at 15:00 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Goes Biking

15 hours ago
Sanya Malhotra

Sanya's B'day With Paps

15 hours ago
Roger Federer

Roger Federer in Tuk Tuk

18 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth At Airport

a day ago
Ranbir Kapoo, Vicky Kaushal

Ranbir-Alia At SLB's Bash

a day ago
Saif Ali Khan

Saif Suits Up

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Poses Outside Gym

2 days ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao In Co-Ord Set

2 days ago
Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Caught On Camera

2 days ago
Chitragandha

Chitragandha's Denim Chic

2 days ago
Sivakarthikeyan

Siva Visits VIT College

2 days ago
Nayanthara

Nayanthara's Skin Routine

2 days ago
Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti At Airport

2 days ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya's yoga session

2 days ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin meets special fan

2 days ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

2 days ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

2 days ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'It's always not pleasing..': Rohit Sharma opens up on Kohli's absence

    Sports 6 minutes ago

  2. Saudi Arabia's PIF to tap debt market again?

    Business News8 minutes ago

  3. TS EAPCET registration begins today

    Education11 minutes ago

  4. Kerala State Lottery Result: WIN WIN W-758 Monday Lucky Draw OUT

    Info14 minutes ago

  5. Sandeshkhali: Fresh FIR Filed Against Shahjahan After HC Pulls Up Mamata

    India News14 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo