Alexei Navalny Slams UK Officials as ‘Corrupt’ in Visual Filmed Before Death

Russia’s fiercest critic of Kremlin and the anti-corruption crusader, Alexei Navalny, who died in arctic prison on February 16 slammed what he described as the “corrupt” officials in the UK in new visuals from an interview sit-down before his death.

The 47 year old, widely renowned to be a thorn in Putin’s eye, hit out at the “corrupt” officials living in London. Navalny claimed that UK officials helped the Russian oligarchs hide their money in the interview that was filmed in February 2020 as part of the documentary After The Fall.

"The West does nothing at all, I would say. There are some ritual dances, but nothing really happens,”Navalny is heard saying in the interview. He adds, "Why do corrupt officials still live in London? Because these corrupt officials feed a huge number of wonderful London lawyers.”

UK officials ‘serving interests of utter, complete bandits’

According to the now deceased Russian opposition leader, UK’s officials “will appear very civilised, we will be pleased to chat with them if they sit next to us, they will be wearing a tie and fine manners, and at the same time they are serving the interests of utter, complete bandits.”

Navalny did not mince words as he discussed hopes for Russia’s democratic future, and toughened his stance on the UK allegedly “helping” Putin’s associates to get away with their wealth and power without accountability. In the same interview, Navalny maintained that he is “an optimist.” The former lawyer went on to add, “I hope that this 20 years of Putin is not set in stone. We weren't doomed to it, we weren't meant to go in that direction.”

Just days after Navalny was declared dead after what the prison service announced “falling unconscious,” the UK imposed crippling sanctions on more Russian entities. British Foreign Secretary David Cameron said that the head of the IK-3 penal colony where the jailed anti corruption activist was held, and five other deputies in Kharp, Yamal-Nenets region, were slapped with embargo. Their assets were frozen and they are banned from entering into UK, according to Cameron.

"Those responsible for Navalny's brutal treatment should be under no illusion – we will hold them accountable," Cameron said. "It's clear that the Russian authorities saw Navalny as a threat and they tried repeatedly to silence him," Cameron claimed.