Yulia Navalnaya, the widow of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, released a video statement Tuesday urging Russians not to give up fighting the regime after Vladimir Putin’s preordained landslide victory in presidential elections.

"We will struggle that no one in the world recognizes Putin as a legitimate president, so that no one sits down for talks with him, so that the Putin mafia is fought as an organized crime group, so that everyone understands Putin is not Russia,” Navalnaya said.

She thanked those who came to the polls at noon Sunday. Russia’s opposition movement has urged people unhappy with Putin or the conflict in Ukraine to show up at the polls at noon Sunday, the final day of voting, as a form of protest. The strategy was endorsed by opposition leader Alexei Navalny not long before his death. "We have proven to ourselves and others that Putin is not our president, we do not elect him, and we are not silent,” Navalnaya said. “Neither intimidation nor threats worked. You are stronger than them,” she added.