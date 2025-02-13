All You Need to Know About Blair House, Where PM Modi Will Stay During His US Visit

Washington: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Washington for his much-anticipated meeting with US President Donald Trump . During his two-day visit, PM Modi will reside in Blair House, where he was greeted by members of the Indian diaspora.

Blair House has served as the President's official guest house since its purchase by the US government during World War II and is often referred to as "the world's most exclusive hotel."

Inside Blair House:

Situated at 1651 Pennsylvania Avenue, directly across the street from the White House, Blair House is no ordinary guest house. The historic residence has welcomed presidents, dignitaries, and world leaders from around the globe.

This luxurious guest house stands as a symbol of American hospitality and diplomacy, a place where relationships are forged, and history is made.

The lavish guest house consists of four townhouses, spanning over 70,000 square feet—larger than the White House itself.

The complex contains more than 120 rooms and is staffed by 18 full-time employees who oversee all aspects of hospitality and maintenance.

Blair House also boasts 14 guest rooms, each with a full bathroom, three formal dining rooms, two large conference rooms, a hot and cold kitchen overseen by an executive chef and sous chef, a fully equipped beauty salon, an exercise room, and an in-house laundry facility.

The interiors and décor of the President’s guest house reflect American history and craftsmanship, with antique furniture, exquisite art, and numerous historical artifacts adorning its walls.

PM Modi to Reside in Blair House

Members of the Indian diaspora gathered near Blair House to welcome PM Modi, as the residence was decked out with the Indian flag. PM Modi is traveling to the US at the invitation of President Donald Trump.

PM Modi's visit to the US aims to build on the successes of collaboration during his first term and develop an agenda to further elevate and deepen the partnership between the two nations.