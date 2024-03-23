Advertisement

Viral: Sometimes you never know what you would do until you find yourself in a scenario like being trapped in an elevator that isn't working properly. This exact situation was experienced by one courier boy, and it was caught on camera. There was also a woman and her child with him. In the video, we can see the moment something goes wrong. They both stumble to stay upright as the elevator trembles. The two strangers reach out to touch each other in an instant. After repositioning the mother and her infant to the corner, the courier boy furiously taps buttons with one hand. Even though it looks like he's pressing them at random, whatever he does is effective.

heroic biker protects woman and her baby when their elevator falls pic.twitter.com/BF3crb5Y58 — internet hall of fame (@InternetH0F) March 22, 2024

At last, following a stressful few seconds, the elevator doors open. Without hesitation, the courier boy leads the woman and her baby outside before doing the same. This unselfish courier boy didn't hesitate to take any action to protect these strangers, even though he was in just as much danger as they were.. Many people are in awe of the man who calmly assisted a woman and her child in a difficult situation. A video of the incident was posted to X (previously Twitter), and it shows how heroically he shields them when an elevator malfunctions.



The video has received almost nine million views since it was shared. The post has also gotten a number of likes from users. Many people praised the man in the video's comments section.